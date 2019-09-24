  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Herja Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
22 reviews
Sailing by a sister ship on the Rhine. We were waving at each other.
Restaurant in Rudesheim, Germany People were taking shots is Scnapps. Pre COVID
Passing some sister ships.
Cruising on the Rhine
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
22 reviews
Featured Review
First Post Pandemic Cruise
"While we love Viking and have done many river and ocean cruises, it appears that the pandemic "rocked" them, the same as so many places all over the world.The Viking Cruise Director was based at our hotel, so any questions could be answered...."Read More
millerr1956 avatar

millerr1956

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 22 Viking Herja Cruise Reviews

Safest place you can be in a pandemic? Not so much . . .

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - All

User Avatar
Badcruisenono
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We had previously sailed on a Viking river cruise, in 2016, and had a great experience. In early 2021 we decided to book the Paris to Zurich cruise At that time the pandemic seemed to be waning, but eighteen months later variants were causing cases to rise, even among those who were vaxed and boosted. Still, we were reassured by Viking’s safety claims so we got on the boat in Trier. Quite ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

First Post Pandemic Cruise

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
millerr1956
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This particular cruise was delayed from the previous year, so we were excited, albeit a bit anxious, to begin traveling again. We were pleased with the precautions which were in place because of the pandemic - masks and hand sanitizer provided - only fully vaccinated passengers and crew - masking precautions and "trackers" while on board. Even when we were on shore excursions - all guides wore ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Poor Dining

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - All

User Avatar
Luddybear
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Meals served late after 7:30 pm. and we were hungry before meals. No healthy food was available for snacks. Limited dinner menus with few vegetables. Even salads were just a few bites and a sprig of decoration. Husband said he had one decently prepared meal, that was just mediocre. Little to no entertainment. No fitness room or pool. Tiny cabin with uncomfortable bed. Guides sometimes great ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We’re disappointed to learn that dining offerings from your voyage did not meet expectations, Luddybear, and would appreciate the opportunity to address your experience. Additionally, we...

Sail Date: August 2021

Absolutely wonderful!

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
beach plum
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I can't think of anything Viking could have done to make this cruise any better. I have cruised many times but this was my first Viking cruise and first river cruise. The food was outstanding in every way. Quality and presentation every meal. We had a Veranda A cabin. Yes it is quite small but well designed for storage. Quality bath products are used. All tours went out on time and every guide ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Enjoyable Indulgence

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - All

User Avatar
Tsoyka
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Amsterdam to Basal-what’s not to love?! We started with a precruise stay in Amsterdam. What a wonderful city. There is so much to do and see: the sobering Anne Frank house, the relaxing canal boat ride, the fabulous Rijks Museum. It is a very walkable city or use the public transportation. The residents of the city are welcoming, friendly and very helpful. Our home for the next 8 days was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

The attention to detail was amazing and the staff and crew wonderfully helpful.

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
brownkm4
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We've never wanted to do an ocean cruise but were intrigued by river cruises. We chose Amsterdam to Basel because we have family in Basel and wanted to visit at the end. The ship itself was clean and easy to find our way around. The cabin was comfortable and spacious with plenty of storage. The water in the mini-fridge was nice and the room was always welcoming. Dining was great fun and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

A Surprising Fantastic Cruise

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - All

User Avatar
Cruising 4 The Fun Of It
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were treated to a fun time by all the staff and was surprised at the things we got to experience. The passengers were very friendly and soon became like Family. The scenery was beautiful. The food was delicious and the Staff was awesome. The excursions were very interesting and loaded with history about the places we visited. The Captain was very visible to the guest and very friendly. He would ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Exceptional cruise, fascinating sights.Tour guides were superb.

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - All

User Avatar
BWilliam
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our previous experience with Viking Cruises has been exceptional. So naturally, Viking was our only consideration when we decided to take a Rhine cruise. From the beginning of booking the cruise to stepping onboard the Viking reps left no detail unattended, answered our questions and the web site is easy to navigate. All staff on board were superb, attention to detail, anticipated every need ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Never wanted to go on a cruise until I was old

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - All

User Avatar
sylmills
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My friend invited me and although I never imagined going on a cruise till I was old I wasn't going to turn her down. This cruise converted me to taking another and another - it was fantastic. It exceeded all my expectaions. The food was 4 or 5 stars. The side trips were free or modestly priced and worth every penny. And, we were really lucky with the weather. Additionally as I am English I ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

We Had An Excellent Time

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - All

User Avatar
Cruising 4 The Fun Of It
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to do a river cruise and Viking had a great report. All of the Staff was extremely friendly and helpful. Made us feel like Family. The desk Staff was always ready to help and answer any questions with a smile and good sense of humor. The desk Staff always greeted everyone when they came into the Atrium with a hello and a smile. We very much appreciated their kindness. Our Cruise Director ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

