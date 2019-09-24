"While we love Viking and have done many river and ocean cruises, it appears that the pandemic "rocked" them, the same as so many places all over the world.The Viking Cruise Director was based at our hotel, so any questions could be answered...."Read More
We had previously sailed on a Viking river cruise, in 2016, and had a great experience. In early 2021 we decided to book the Paris to Zurich cruise At that time the pandemic seemed to be waning, but eighteen months later variants were causing cases to rise, even among those who were vaxed and boosted. Still, we were reassured by Viking’s safety claims so we got on the boat in Trier.
Quite ...
This particular cruise was delayed from the previous year, so we were excited, albeit a bit anxious, to begin traveling again. We were pleased with the precautions which were in place because of the pandemic - masks and hand sanitizer provided - only fully vaccinated passengers and crew - masking precautions and "trackers" while on board. Even when we were on shore excursions - all guides wore ...
Meals served late after 7:30 pm. and we were hungry before meals. No healthy food was available for snacks. Limited dinner menus with few vegetables. Even salads were just a few bites and a sprig of decoration. Husband said he had one decently prepared meal, that was just mediocre. Little to no entertainment. No fitness room or pool. Tiny cabin with uncomfortable bed. Guides sometimes great ...
I can't think of anything Viking could have done to make this cruise any better. I have cruised many times but this was my first Viking cruise and first river cruise. The food was outstanding in every way. Quality and presentation every meal. We had a Veranda A cabin. Yes it is quite small but well designed for storage. Quality bath products are used.
All tours went out on time and every guide ...
Amsterdam to Basal-what’s not to love?! We started with a precruise stay in Amsterdam. What a wonderful city. There is so much to do and see: the sobering Anne Frank house, the relaxing canal boat ride, the fabulous Rijks Museum. It is a very walkable city or use the public transportation. The residents of the city are welcoming, friendly and very helpful.
Our home for the next 8 days was ...
We've never wanted to do an ocean cruise but were intrigued by river cruises. We chose Amsterdam to Basel because we have family in Basel and wanted to visit at the end.
The ship itself was clean and easy to find our way around. The cabin was comfortable and spacious with plenty of storage. The water in the mini-fridge was nice and the room was always welcoming.
Dining was great fun and the ...
We were treated to a fun time by all the staff and was surprised at the things we got to experience. The passengers were very friendly and soon became like Family. The scenery was beautiful. The food was delicious and the Staff was awesome. The excursions were very interesting and loaded with history about the places we visited. The Captain was very visible to the guest and very friendly. He would ...
Our previous experience with Viking Cruises has been exceptional. So naturally, Viking was our only consideration when we decided to take a Rhine cruise.
From the beginning of booking the cruise to stepping onboard the Viking reps left no detail unattended, answered our questions and the web site is easy to navigate.
All staff on board were superb, attention to detail, anticipated every need ...
My friend invited me and although I never imagined going on a cruise till I was old I wasn't going to turn her down. This cruise converted me to taking another and another - it was fantastic. It exceeded all my expectaions. The food was 4 or 5 stars. The side trips were free or modestly priced and worth every penny. And, we were really lucky with the weather.
Additionally as I am English I ...
We wanted to do a river cruise and Viking had a great report. All of the Staff was extremely friendly and helpful. Made us feel like Family. The desk Staff was always ready to help and answer any questions with a smile and good sense of humor. The desk Staff always greeted everyone when they came into the Atrium with a hello and a smile. We very much appreciated their kindness. Our Cruise Director ...