  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

MSC Virtuosa Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
73 reviews
1 Award
Entertainment crew during a dance contest
Liverpool
Scotland !
Fillet steak and Caesar salad
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
2.9
Poor
73 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Beautiful cruise ship with moderate quality of services
"We were on several cruises before with Celebrity and Royal Caribbean, but due to COVID-19 pandemic this cruise was the only option for us to have our vacation in the gulf.There were some safety measures due to COVID19 pandemic, but some of them where unreasonable and illogical (I’m a physician so I’m aware of this)...."Read More
Szechko1 avatar

Szechko1

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 73 MSC Virtuosa Cruise Reviews

Horrendous

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Goggsy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

2hours to check in. Booked all inclusive,just as well with the outrageous prices. WiFi extortionate,and didn't work for 3 days. MSC wouldn't give rebate,even though the fault was rectified,by the time I got to the pool area it had disappeared again. Entertainment a joke. One act was impressions of Frank Spencer,Steptoe an Son,Hancock,which must have bewildered the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Appalling Embarcation

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Wightiger27
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as it was the only ship available with an accessible cabin. Board time we were allocated was 11AM, we arrived on time to a huge queue just for the bag drop in the cold damp morning for nearly an hour and a half, shocking! Once on board an attractive modern ship with many amenities and a fair balcony cabin. Restaurant food was of very poor quality and limited choice dominated ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Don’t make this ship your first

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Tgtagg
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed with MSC previously on Divina and absolutely love it however this particular ship is a completely different kettle of fish. On the positive the itinerary was fantastic and she docked in close enough to be able to just walk off and explore great when you look into the cost of their excursions. The not so good things Embarkation was a nightmare was way over 2 hours of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Can understand why msc has been voted The Worse company 3 years

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Letsy1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Due to a fire/chemical spill , boarding was delayed and took over 4 hrs to get on board, with almost a riot in the boarding area. Caused by inefficient msc staff Note some people took nearly 6 hrs to board. Food in the marketplace buffet area very very poor with next to no choices. Main dining room ok though. No milk in rooms, no hand wash Can you believe That it’s true. Running at 50% capacity ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Great ship but could've been so much better.

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Okraf
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

As a first experience of MSC, a 2-day 'booze cruise' in overcast weather isn't going to give you the full experience, particularly as it was too cold to sit on deck, or use the water slides and Himalayan rope bridges. The passengers were almost certainly not the usual demographic - lots of first-timers and umpteen hen nights. But I have to say they made for a terrific atmosphere in the evenings at ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Great experience on the MSC Virtuosa

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
Dublin6
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The check in and boarding process was smooth and our deck 8 cabin with a balcony was more than adequate for 2 people. The food was way better than we expected and we enjoyed eating at our assigned restaurant each evening. The serving sizes were just right and the quality and variety more than satisfactory. The Market Place buffet was great for breakfast/lunch/ late night snacks. We did not try any ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Check review before you waste your money

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
karolinaferenc
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

It is a new cruise ship build cheap way. 3 tiny Swiming pools so it is so crowded you do t want to use it. We went from jaddah and there was 1/3 passenger capacity but it was really crowded around pools, buffets, bars. Staff is lovely but completely or trained so bartenders don’t know drinks, waiters have no clue what they do. In typical Italian way nobody knows anything. Which deck we disembark? ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

Cruise is very much front end loaded.

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
The happy travel guy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Arrived port check-in 08.35 (our allocated check-in time 09.00). Well organised, but all rather laborious (Covid vaccination certs, PCR test certs, Passports, Photo ID, make copies of various certs). Once on board some of the staff seemed a little uncertain. Had to join a very slow moving queue for Reception as my photo ID had failed to transfer to my boarding card. Arrived at our Aurea balcony ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

A shout-out to all of the professional, friendly crew

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
ELHainesAuthor
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I was a solo traveler during my cruise, and as such, I had ample opportunity to interact with the staff and crew. I would like to personally commend the following members, all of whom demonstrated the highest standard of service: My waiters, Dodik and Wirawan, for their attentive service and for constantly remembering every single one of my culinary preferences and habits. They made my dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Disappointed!!

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
Shineyp
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This ship is beautiful but is completely let down by disinterested staff, bland food and poor organisation and entertainment. I would strongly advise against buying premium drinks package as they do not deliver, constantly fobbing us off with drinks from the cheaper package, constantly being bombarded by staff promoting extras even during meals. There were some great staff but they were outweighed ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Find a MSC Virtuosa Cruise from $209

Other MSC Ship Cruise Reviews
MSC Orchestra Cruise Reviews
MSC Orchestra Cruise Reviews
MSC Fantasia Cruise Reviews
MSC Armonia Cruise Reviews
MSC Splendida Cruise Reviews
MSC Seaview Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.