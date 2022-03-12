2hours to check in.
Booked all inclusive,just as well with the outrageous prices.
WiFi extortionate,and didn't work for 3 days.
MSC wouldn't give rebate,even though the fault was rectified,by the time I got to the pool area it had disappeared again.
Entertainment a joke.
One act was impressions of Frank Spencer,Steptoe an Son,Hancock,which must have bewildered the ...
We chose this cruise as it was the only ship available with an accessible cabin. Board time we were allocated was 11AM, we arrived on time to a huge queue just for the bag drop in the cold damp morning for nearly an hour and a half, shocking! Once on board an attractive modern ship with many amenities and a fair balcony cabin. Restaurant food was of very poor quality and limited choice dominated ...
We have sailed with MSC previously on Divina and absolutely love it however this particular ship is a completely different kettle of fish.
On the positive the itinerary was fantastic and she docked in close enough to be able to just walk off and explore great when you look into the cost of their excursions.
The not so good things
Embarkation was a nightmare was way over 2 hours of ...
Due to a fire/chemical spill , boarding was delayed and took over 4 hrs to get on board, with almost a riot in the boarding area. Caused by inefficient msc staff Note some people took nearly 6 hrs to board. Food in the marketplace buffet area very very poor with next to no choices. Main dining room ok though. No milk in rooms, no hand wash Can you believe That it’s true. Running at 50% capacity ...
As a first experience of MSC, a 2-day 'booze cruise' in overcast weather isn't going to give you the full experience, particularly as it was too cold to sit on deck, or use the water slides and Himalayan rope bridges. The passengers were almost certainly not the usual demographic - lots of first-timers and umpteen hen nights. But I have to say they made for a terrific atmosphere in the evenings at ...
The check in and boarding process was smooth and our deck 8 cabin with a balcony was more than adequate for 2 people. The food was way better than we expected and we enjoyed eating at our assigned restaurant each evening. The serving sizes were just right and the quality and variety more than satisfactory. The Market Place buffet was great for breakfast/lunch/ late night snacks. We did not try any ...
It is a new cruise ship build cheap way. 3 tiny Swiming pools so it is so crowded you do t want to use it. We went from jaddah and there was 1/3 passenger capacity but it was really crowded around pools, buffets, bars. Staff is lovely but completely or trained so bartenders don’t know drinks, waiters have no clue what they do. In typical Italian way nobody knows anything. Which deck we disembark? ...
Arrived port check-in 08.35 (our allocated check-in time 09.00). Well organised, but all rather laborious (Covid vaccination certs, PCR test certs, Passports, Photo ID, make copies of various certs). Once on board some of the staff seemed a little uncertain. Had to join a very slow moving queue for Reception as my photo ID had failed to transfer to my boarding card. Arrived at our Aurea balcony ...
I was a solo traveler during my cruise, and as such, I had ample opportunity to interact with the staff and crew. I would like to personally commend the following members, all of whom demonstrated the highest standard of service:
My waiters, Dodik and Wirawan, for their attentive service and for constantly remembering every single one of my culinary preferences and habits. They made my dining ...
This ship is beautiful but is completely let down by disinterested staff, bland food and poor organisation and entertainment. I would strongly advise against buying premium drinks package as they do not deliver, constantly fobbing us off with drinks from the cheaper package, constantly being bombarded by staff promoting extras even during meals. There were some great staff but they were outweighed ...