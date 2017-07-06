Chose due to pricing and new location. Have been on many previous cruises and this by far, the worst. Poor communication, constant changes. Very small ship making one feel trapped due to limited/changed excursions which were blamed constantly on weather (only accurate one night). They added one boring day at sea and second day at Freeport Bahamas which was just primarily poor and pressured ...
We drove to Jacksonville for the pre cruise hotel and COVID testing and boarded the next day. Cabin was small on deck four and the bathroom had the smallest shower but our attendant was awesome. Due to stormy weather they canceled Canaveral but we saw a launch from sea. Amelia island was also canceled. There were not enough activities on board to keep us entertained. Very boring. Spent 2 ...
We’ve traveled on American Queen Steamboat ships in the past and LOVED them! Decided to do a winter getaway on the new boat, Victory 1. Pre-cruise contacts were filled with changing requirements, misinformation and frustration. The name of the boat changed to Ocean Voyager pre-cruise, which added to the confusion. Embarkation port changed and itinerary changed with cancelled ports. Crew and ...
We chose this cruise since it departed from the Jacksonville, FL area as we do not fly (long story), and it is just a few hours driving from our home. We are both 80 and wanted to take a "final" cruise (have over 37 cruises under our belts).
First the good - the service aboard the boat was OUTSTANDING. There were only 57 passengers on a boat built for about 200 - there were almost as many ...
Cruised several times on American Queen boats and loved each of those. Wanted to try their new acquisition, Victory Cruise Lines and their Great Lakes itinerary. As with the Queen and Duchess, we weren't disappointed. The ship is a small version of an ocean going cruise ship. 200 passengers, very intimate, easy to navigate. The ships decor is beautiful, very updated and did not experience a ...
From dining to excursions it was absolutely impeccable. The crew onboard was the nicest most personable people I have ever met. The ship was flawless and very well put together. Food was mind blowing and always brought in such a timely manner. I loved the option of dinning room or serve yourself buffet that opened earlier. I’ve always wanted to sail the Great Lakes and was excited when I heard ...
This was an outstanding cruise in terms of service, food and places visited. The staff, aside from the captain, was very friendly and engaging. The captain, however, ate with his wife every night and seldom smiled or made eye contact with passengers. The average age of cruisers was in the low to mid eighties, many of whom had significant mobility problems or other visible skin conditions. Out ...
This was the inaugural cruise to Cuba for this ship and this cruiseline.. Having cruised on this ship with it's Great Lakes Itinerary, we were anxious to be a part of the "cultural exchange" experience being offered with this Cuba cruise.
First off, we were very impressed with the entire staff on this ship. Everyone was extremely helpful and friendly. In just a short time, we all seemed to ...
We were interested in this 10 day cruise since we haven't been to this area other than Chicago & Cleveland. We also wanted to see Niagara Falls. We purchased this cruise thru Vantage which leases the ship thru Victory Cruiseline. The Victory I holds about 200 passengers. There was 115 passengers on the cruise we took - 93 being Vantage passengers. There was one Vantage staff person (cruise ...