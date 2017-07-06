  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

American Queen Voyages Ocean Voyager Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
9 reviews
Goodies at the Viennese Afternoon tea
Getting a ride in a Ford model T at Greenfield Village
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Our Cabin - 412
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
9 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

Filters

1-9 of 9 American Queen Voyages Ocean Voyager Cruise Reviews

Ft Lauderdale to Bahamas RT-12 days

Review for Ocean Voyager to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Janet Doew
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Chose due to pricing and new location. Have been on many previous cruises and this by far, the worst. Poor communication, constant changes. Very small ship making one feel trapped due to limited/changed excursions which were blamed constantly on weather (only accurate one night). They added one boring day at sea and second day at Freeport Bahamas which was just primarily poor and pressured ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Enjoyed lobster almost every night.

Review for Ocean Voyager to U.S.A.

User Avatar
bxny
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We drove to Jacksonville for the pre cruise hotel and COVID testing and boarded the next day. Cabin was small on deck four and the bathroom had the smallest shower but our attendant was awesome. Due to stormy weather they canceled Canaveral but we saw a launch from sea. Amelia island was also canceled. There were not enough activities on board to keep us entertained. Very boring. Spent 2 ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Kennedy Space Center was TOP NOTCH INCREDIBLE!

Review for Ocean Voyager to U.S.A.

User Avatar
ReppEgspit9
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We’ve traveled on American Queen Steamboat ships in the past and LOVED them! Decided to do a winter getaway on the new boat, Victory 1. Pre-cruise contacts were filled with changing requirements, misinformation and frustration. The name of the boat changed to Ocean Voyager pre-cruise, which added to the confusion. Embarkation port changed and itinerary changed with cancelled ports. Crew and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Review for Ocean Voyager to U.S.A.

User Avatar
dennis73
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise since it departed from the Jacksonville, FL area as we do not fly (long story), and it is just a few hours driving from our home. We are both 80 and wanted to take a "final" cruise (have over 37 cruises under our belts). First the good - the service aboard the boat was OUTSTANDING. There were only 57 passengers on a boat built for about 200 - there were almost as many ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Awesome

Review for Ocean Voyager to U.S.A.

User Avatar
shrumster
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cruised several times on American Queen boats and loved each of those. Wanted to try their new acquisition, Victory Cruise Lines and their Great Lakes itinerary. As with the Queen and Duchess, we weren't disappointed. The ship is a small version of an ocean going cruise ship. 200 passengers, very intimate, easy to navigate. The ships decor is beautiful, very updated and did not experience a ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Victory 1

Review for Ocean Voyager to North America River

User Avatar
Seeayyyytee_4
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

From dining to excursions it was absolutely impeccable. The crew onboard was the nicest most personable people I have ever met. The ship was flawless and very well put together. Food was mind blowing and always brought in such a timely manner. I loved the option of dinning room or serve yourself buffet that opened earlier. I’ve always wanted to sail the Great Lakes and was excited when I heard ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Great Lakes cruise

Review for Ocean Voyager to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Themoog
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was an outstanding cruise in terms of service, food and places visited. The staff, aside from the captain, was very friendly and engaging. The captain, however, ate with his wife every night and seldom smiled or made eye contact with passengers. The average age of cruisers was in the low to mid eighties, many of whom had significant mobility problems or other visible skin conditions. Out ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Traveled with disabled person

Ship, Officers, Crew, are all top notch.

Review for Ocean Voyager to Cuba

User Avatar
xdoesnotmarkthespot
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was the inaugural cruise to Cuba for this ship and this cruiseline.. Having cruised on this ship with it's Great Lakes Itinerary, we were anxious to be a part of the "cultural exchange" experience being offered with this Cuba cruise. First off, we were very impressed with the entire staff on this ship. Everyone was extremely helpful and friendly. In just a short time, we all seemed to ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Great Lakes Cruise - Toronto to Chicago

Review for Ocean Voyager to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Mimosa09
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were interested in this 10 day cruise since we haven't been to this area other than Chicago & Cleveland. We also wanted to see Niagara Falls. We purchased this cruise thru Vantage which leases the ship thru Victory Cruiseline. The Victory I holds about 200 passengers. There was 115 passengers on the cruise we took - 93 being Vantage passengers. There was one Vantage staff person (cruise ...
Read More

Response from CourtneyS, Guest Relations Manager

Dear Mimosa09, Thank you for your review! We are excited to learn that you enjoyed your cruise and are already planning to cruise with us again! Please contact our friendly reservations...

Sail Date: July 2017

Find an Ocean Voyager Cruise

Other American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) Ship Cruise Reviews
American Countess Cruise Reviews
American Countess Cruise Reviews
American Duchess Cruise Reviews
American Empress Cruise Reviews
American Queen Cruise Reviews
Ocean Navigator Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.