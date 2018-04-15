  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Uniworld Joie de Vivre Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
17 reviews
1 Award
Moulin Rouge - very entertaining! 900 people per show. Very basic meal bu
Light and sound show at the Rouen cathedral, held every evening for several
Omaha Beach - I was naively surprised to see sun bathers.
Monet's gardens
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
17 reviews
This ship is NOT comparable to other Uniworld Ships and services

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - All

User Avatar
C Mauro
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have enjoyed all of our experiences with Uniworld until now. On the plus side: The ship was very clean and well attended. the Ports were as described and the local tour guides were excellent especially in Versailles and Normandy. (note that in Rouen the art museum is not open on Tuesdays...I brought it to the attention of the local tour guide, who recommended it, (even though it was closed) ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony

Wonderful Trip

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Xerxes10
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

A beautiful ship with a excellent staff. We were in a suite. Although by necessity small, the room is very well thought out. Large windows make up for the lack of a balcony. You can control just about everything (tv, lights, windows) from your bed. Very comfortable bed. Excellent shower. Service was top notch. Plenty of staff around and always willing to help. There were only 56 guests on our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony

Worth the Wait for Such a Special Trip!

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - All

User Avatar
SherronB
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I gave our travel agent an impossible list of criteria for a special vacation to celebrate our 20th anniversary. (We are both in our 70s but very active and fit.) Chip suggested Uniworld’s SS Joie de Vivre… lots of activity and history for my husband, lots of glamour and luxury for me, excellent food and service for us both. I was delighted to go to Paris (my husband not so ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Loved our Seine Cruise!

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
skinnylegs
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second Uniworld cruise (our first was on the Rhine) and my first time in Paris! I don't think it's possible to not have a great time when you start and end in Paris. The boat was beautiful! Not everyone likes the Uniworld decor but I felt it was reflective our where we were touring. The food was delicious and service was great. I thought the cruise director, Theirrey (I'm not ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Trip of a Lifetime

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
diana-o
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were originally scheduled to do Gems of Northern Italy but the ship was damaged in a port accident so we switched to the Grand France tour. The first week was on board the S. S. Catherine (reviewed separately) with a high-speed train connection between Lyon and Paris to begin the second leg. The train trip to Paris was fantastic. Everything was looked after by our lovely escorts and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Classic Stateroom with Window

Another wonderful cruise on Uniworld

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
cruise0509
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We just returned from another perfect cruise with Uniworld but it’s what we expected being return customers. Every time we get on board it’s like coming home again, we always see some cruise members from a previous cruise on other boats. This time it was the head chef and our waiter Alexander. This particular cruise pays special attention to the D-Day landing sites in Normandy. For those of you ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Paris Holiday Cruise

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
h0kiefan
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The Parisian Royal Holiday cruise travels from Paris to Rouen and back, spending more days in Paris than a similar cruise that goes from Paris to Normandy. We chose it because of the length of the Paris stay and a big plus was the ship's berth on the Seine with a view of the Eifel Tower. We also prefer river cruising because the ships are more intimate and generally have fewer than 200 ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom

Ss joie de cost cutting and penny pinching

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
mary17
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

It has taken me more than 12 months to compose this review, mainly due to my bitter disappointment with Uniworld.My husband and I  did the Grand France river cruise and before that had been big fans of Uniworld. We had previously done the Christmas markets from Vienna to Nuremberg on the SS Maria Theresa, but after our Grand France tour would not recommend Uniworld and we are planning an Amsterdam ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Fantastic Trip

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
pdefra1500
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Uniworld Riverboat Cruise and boy were we surprised at the experience. Totally different than a larger cruise. The boat was absolutely beautiful and the staff provided nothing short of five stars service! We never heard the engines on this electric boat and our cabin was decorated nicely. The menu items and food was great. Loved the selection of wines and top shelve liqueur. In ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Best cruise ever

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
drh72
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Cruising on Uniworld Joi de Vivre was a pleasure almost beyond description. This small boat had an outstanding staff in every way. Open seating for the meals made dining a pleasure rather than the usual hassle of "cruise food". All inclusive really meant all inclusive. I had a 60.00 Euro bill when I checked out because of laundry and one extra excursion. (A great wine tasting). Our staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.