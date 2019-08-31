This was our second Emerald cruise and it didn't disappoint. The ship, cabins, bar, restaurant and public spaces were all well serviced, clean and inviting. The food was excellent. The ports of call and excursions were well measured and varied for all abilities. The entertainment was just right for the size of the ship. Jana as Cruise Director and Tina (Entertainment) were the cream of a very ...
I started planning this cruise with my sister as part of her 80th birthday celebrations. The first outing abroad since lockdown for her, so she was a little bit nervous. There was no need for that. From being greeted at the airport, welcomed onto the ship and the delicious lunch which was immediately available in the lounge, the cruise was top quality.
From the outset, the attitude and ...
We chose this river cruise because this was the last leg of our France river cruises. Pre-Covid we had done the Paris to Normandy and the Bordeaux river cruises on Uniworld and loved it. We chose Emerald based on reviews and frankly, price. Emerald had the normal, to be expected, startup issues with staffing. We understand that. The cabin was small but nice although we don't care for the virtual ...
Our reason for taking this cruise was our previous experiences with the company, but mainly the Itinerary. Having sailed with Emerald twice before we were confident that we we would be happy with the boat, the accommodation and the food. Knowing that the food and wine is sourced locally and being fans of French cuisine and wines, ultimately we were not disappointed, with one of the highlights ...
My husband and I chose this particular cruise because of the itinerary, we were not disappointed. Each place we visited had something of interest for us. There was a good choice of excursions and, in most cases we chose ‘active’. We cycled, hiked and went canoeing. We also did most of the guided tours and the guides were exceptional, a special mention for Pierre, our guide in Vivier, who was so ...
Booked in 2019 for our 55th wedding anniversary (emerald anniversary) in April 2020. After 4 cancellations, we made it for our 57th. We were with Emerald on the Danube in 2016 and had a wonderful experience that it seemed significant to have our emerald anniversary with Emerald. After the cancellations we were still wanting to do it, better late than never.
We were glad we did, not only did ...
We chose this cruise because it I had good comment on the company and also because there were a great opera singer on board (Marc Hervieux!) We had an even better time then we tought we would. I would return anytime! Service was exceptionnal, The 2 captains were very professionnal and close to passengers. The excursions were well suited for everyone since there were different group for ...
The whole week on Emerald Liberté was wonderful. The staff were all very friendly and attentive and made us feel at home. The food was fresh, plentiful and really delicious , cooked by the award winning chef. One night we had a guest chef who cooked an amazing regional menu. We visited some beautiful places including Arles, Avignon, , Tournon, Lyon and Beaune, the highlight of these being ...
It was recommended by a friend and it did not disappoint. The staff were all brilliant, especially the restaurant staff. Everyone aimed to please with smiling faces.
The cabins were well maintained, the food was excellent.
We celebrated a birthday while on board and we were treated very special and met our request.
The food was excellent with good choices daily. There was more alcohol ...
The dates met our needs, the itinerary was what we wanted and the value was ideal. we loved the included morning excursions and liked the fact that they had easy walking tours along with the regular paced ones. the extra not included tours were excellent France. i thought the food at dinner was superb. the portions were just right. for lunch i felt the extra main courses were a bit large ...