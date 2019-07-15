Review for Emerald Destiny to Europe - River Cruise

Emerald had a 4.5 rating and lived up to that. Coming and going went without a hitch. We had to switch boats half way through the trip due to water levels being too low and it went very smoothly. We packed our bags for the morning, went off on a bus tour and when we arrived at the Skye boat to find our luggage in the same room number we had vacated. We were greeted warmly with a glass of champagne ...