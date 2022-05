" So sorry to go on but just wanted to warn past P&O passengers that this ship is different - no doubt a lot of people will think it fantastic but most of the passengers we chatted to onboard are of the same opinion as ourselves.We we’re told by email by P& O that -quote “there will be dancing on board in the evenings” well there was not and that had nothing to do with COVID - they want Iona to be a modern young ship - and don’t even mention the Quays - the food section on deck 8 - fish & chips, curry, American diner - we wouldn’t choose to eat buffet style like that . ..." Read More