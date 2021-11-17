  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Ocean Viking Orion Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
427 reviews
12 Awards
Main Explorer Deck
Spa! This was incredible.
Main pool
Common area by pool
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
427 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Wonderful Cruise; Food Disappointing
"After reading reviews prior to our trip I was looking forward to high quality food on the voyage.It was our first Viking Ocean cruise and both the ship and the ports were very good...."Read More
gulfjimbo avatar

gulfjimbo

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 427 Viking Ocean Viking Orion Cruise Reviews

Enjoyable experience!

Review for Viking Orion to Canada & New England

User Avatar
SeaDragon63
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My spouse and I chose the Viking Cruises “Pacific Coast Explorer” itinerary as our first sailing after the pandemic eased. Our last cruise in 2019 had been a Viking cruise to Norway, and we had been more than impressed with the ship (the Star), and the staff, food, ports, and onboard entertainment, and amenities. So we did not hesitate to book another Viking vacation, and having Viking handle ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Beautiful Ship

Review for Viking Orion to British Columbia

User Avatar
davidh68
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been on maybe a dozen cruises, including Royal Caribbean, Princess, Cunard (QE2), Holland America, and mostly Seabourn (5 times). We have taken a Viking river cruise which we didn't particularly care for, but this was our first Viking ocean cruise. We got a great deal, including RT airfare, and decided to try what everyone seems to be raving about. The Orion is the most beautiful and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Most frustrating cruise ever!!

Review for Viking Orion to British Columbia

User Avatar
takemewithyou
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wrapped up our Viking Orion cruise 4/25/22. I have never been so frustrated on a cruise before and we are to somewhere around 30 cruises now, all ocean. This a long review. I hope it is helpful. The ship: This was our first cruise on Viking. It is a gorgeous ship. There are many comfortable seating areas. There is a buffet called the World Cafe and the main dining area is called The ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for taking the time to detail your experience, takemewithyou. Your kind praise for your specialty restaurant waitstaff is appreciated, and we're pleased to hear that dining...

Sail Date: April 2022

Pacific Coast Explorer - Vancouver, BC to Los Angeles, CA

Review for Viking Orion to British Columbia

User Avatar
MissPhoeb
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After taking a Viking River cruise in 2019, I never imagined I would ever give Viking a less than 5 star review but the recent Viking Cruise we took was just not good and left my husband and I feeling like Viking should just stick to River Cruises. To start with, I diligently filled out all requested paperwork online on the My Viking Journey website, as well as downloaded the ArriveCAN app and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Great Ship, not so great food.

Review for Viking Orion to Canada & New England

User Avatar
TexMan17
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Overall it was a good time, but I have to tell you, the food was a major disappointment. The food was presented very well, and looked good to the eye, but did not taste that great. Pancakes and waffles were cold and stale, and the other food was not seasoned very well. I am not sure they used butter in anything. The best food we had on the journey was on the shore excursions. The Ship was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Not during COVID and don’t expect to be able to use Wi-Fi

Review for Viking Orion to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Lovecruising231
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was my first time on Viking however my fourth cruise during COVID. The on-boarding day of was subpar as well as being locked in our room for 9 hours awaiting PCR results. They were totally disorganized compared to Norwegian. The staff was super nice and helpful from food, to bar service, to cleaning and maintenance. Median age for this trip was at least 65 so the entertainment was geared ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

First time on Viking - Very impressed

Review for Viking Orion to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
gmelhaff
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have been long time fans of Norwegian having loved their entertainment as well as their fine dining restaurants. And in recent years they've been throwing in the drink packages which is awesome. So when we wanted to sail the Panama canal I assumed we would do Norwegian again. But then I started researching Viking... We've decided we like balcony staterooms so when I added up what ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Great excursion more to see than expected!

Review for Viking Orion to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
rosewood jo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

food was over the top 5 star. make sure u take flora and fauna excursion when at colon, panama! Staff was five star as well. very very friendly staff. i had been thru the canal back in 2010. just this time a partial (partial at gatun locks) plus we saw where they built the bigger canal for bigger cruise ships. Where i did the full canal ten years ago. testing each day ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Viking is the Best

Review for Viking Orion to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
MNCruiser2012
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 15th cruise, on 6th different brand. The last 4 on Viking, including a Viking River cruise. We love the personal touch that Viking gives their guest, we are not just another customer attitude. Ships are a little smaller which allows them to get into a 'working port'. They don't require a large cruise port terminal, so sometimes they will dock at a more private port where there are ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Nickel and Dime

Review for Viking Orion to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Drammi
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

After a Viking Ocean Cruise in Sept. 2021 leaving from Malta to Croatia We had such a good time that we booked another cruise this November, having just returned I feel that there are a few things that other guests should be aware of. The cruise ship this November was the Orion leaving from Ft Lauderdale to Los Angeles through the Panama Canal an 18 day cruise. Our Malta cruise in Sept was on ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Find a Viking Orion Cruise from $4,999

Other Viking Ocean Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Sky Cruise Reviews
Viking Sky Cruise Reviews
Viking Jupiter Cruise Reviews
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruise Reviews
Viking Sea Cruise Reviews
Viking Star Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.