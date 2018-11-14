We travelled on the 'Island Hopping in the Hebrides' cruise on 3 May 2022. The first four days were in perfect weather including a landing on St Kilda. Thereafter the weather deteriorated . We had not been informed when booking that all landings were on zodiacs and very weather dependent. The weather was in fact not unusual for the West of Scotland in May. Similar sized inter- island car ferries ...
The cruise to the outer British Isles was booked in March of 2020 after a very successful cruise up the Norwegian coast. With such a high opinion of Hurtigruten, we waited eagerly for the sailing of this cruise on April 11, 2022. To be fair, we were well greeted by the crew and very well looked after by housekeeping and the dining staff. The ship is comfortable and our cabin, 413, was spacious and ...
Look, I LOVED my Norwegian coastal cruise -- which is why I booked this trip during the height of Covid. It was postponed for two years. I was thrilled to board the ship and was looking forward to a great trip. NOT. This was the first time this itinerary was done by Hurtigruten and the inexperienced expedition team had never been to this area and their answers to everything was "I don't know, I've ...
This is our first trip with Hurtigruten ( Bergen - Kirkenes - Bergen)
1. Kirkenes - Bergen - Many ports skipped during return trip due to bad weather.
2. Very comfortable cabin.
3. My wish for every dinner is fulfilled.
4. Breakfast could be improved (Eg: additional Asian cuisine on board)
5. Very friendly and knowledgable personnel on board.
6. Expensive excursions (could be ...
My husband and I took the 12 days Norwegian Coastal Voyage hoping to see the Northern Lights. I love the ship—it is just the right size, small but still comfortable. Our cabin 621, even with an obstructed view, was wonderful. You could actually see a little land, sea and sky. The bed was firm with a wonderful down comforter. A lot of storage space, including under the bed. The bathroom was ...
Excellent cruise, but you’ll have to remember this is not at traditional cruise but a coastal line on the norwegian coast from Bergen to Kirkenes and back again with several port calls each day. So in addition to cruise guests doing the whole or parts of the roundtrip, there will be guests sailing form one port to another and shipping goods in and out in the different ports.
MS Spitsbergen is ...
We got a good deal with an inside cabin for the voyage from Kirkenes to Bergen, Norway. Our cabin was so clean & the bed was more comfortable than at home. The food was generous and varied. Hint, don’t expect to lose weight on this ship! The breakfast was a buffet each day, with lunches generally too. Dinner at night was table seating at our reserved table. The food was quite varied each day. Even ...
This cruise was exactly as advertised! It's a working ship and has been in the business of transporting goods and people up and down the Norwegian coast for 125 years. There are many stops and you can get off a quite a few of them, if you like. We did some excursions through the ship and some on our own. All were excellent - even if there wasn't enough snow to do a few of them. (Mother Nature ...
Went on this voyage to see the Northern Lights. NO Northern Lights. Hurtigruten advertise a free trip if you do not see them, but you have to have an inside cabin, pay through the nose for your food. A real advertising gimmick and not to be trusted. The ship is ok, but you have to buy everything except for the air you breath. Meals are included and so is the ghastly coffee out of a massive tank. ...
Went on an excursion to Boda and Saltstruam. It was in a bus, it was dark, we saw nothing but lights in houses and shops and factories. The rapids at Saltstuam did not happen Rushed back to bus back to ship. Worthless. Think twice before embarking on these very expensive excursions from a Hurtigruten ship. While I’m at it everything you buy on this cruise is so expensive you need to take out a ...