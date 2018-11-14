  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Hurtigruten MS Spitsbergen Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
35 reviews
8 Awards
Obstructed view from cabin looking right (sorry it is sideways)
Obstructed view from cabin looking to left (sorry it is upside down)
Cabin closets
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
35 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

Filters

1-10 of 35 Hurtigruten MS Spitsbergen Cruise Reviews

An expensive expedition cruise which didn't deliver-beware what they don't tell you.

Review for MS Spitsbergen to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Sedders
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We travelled on the 'Island Hopping in the Hebrides' cruise on 3 May 2022. The first four days were in perfect weather including a landing on St Kilda. Thereafter the weather deteriorated . We had not been informed when booking that all landings were on zodiacs and very weather dependent. The weather was in fact not unusual for the West of Scotland in May. Similar sized inter- island car ferries ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Continuous Disappointment

Review for MS Spitsbergen to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
GreenSwamp
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

The cruise to the outer British Isles was booked in March of 2020 after a very successful cruise up the Norwegian coast. With such a high opinion of Hurtigruten, we waited eagerly for the sailing of this cruise on April 11, 2022. To be fair, we were well greeted by the crew and very well looked after by housekeeping and the dining staff. The ship is comfortable and our cabin, 413, was spacious and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Disappointing, traumatic and a waste of money. Deeply saddened.

Review for MS Spitsbergen to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
CampLiza
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Look, I LOVED my Norwegian coastal cruise -- which is why I booked this trip during the height of Covid. It was postponed for two years. I was thrilled to board the ship and was looking forward to a great trip. NOT. This was the first time this itinerary was done by Hurtigruten and the inexperienced expedition team had never been to this area and their answers to everything was "I don't know, I've ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Christmas AND New Year Trip

Review for MS Spitsbergen to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Regensburg
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This is our first trip with Hurtigruten ( Bergen - Kirkenes - Bergen) 1. Kirkenes - Bergen - Many ports skipped during return trip due to bad weather. 2. Very comfortable cabin. 3. My wish for every dinner is fulfilled. 4. Breakfast could be improved (Eg: additional Asian cuisine on board) 5. Very friendly and knowledgable personnel on board. 6. Expensive excursions (could be ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Enjoyed cruise but had some concerns

Review for MS Spitsbergen to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Teramo48
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I took the 12 days Norwegian Coastal Voyage hoping to see the Northern Lights. I love the ship—it is just the right size, small but still comfortable. Our cabin 621, even with an obstructed view, was wonderful. You could actually see a little land, sea and sky. The bed was firm with a wonderful down comforter. A lot of storage space, including under the bed. The bathroom was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Classic roundtrip Bergen-Kirkenes-Bergen

Review for MS Spitsbergen to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Hivoghoi
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Excellent cruise, but you’ll have to remember this is not at traditional cruise but a coastal line on the norwegian coast from Bergen to Kirkenes and back again with several port calls each day. So in addition to cruise guests doing the whole or parts of the roundtrip, there will be guests sailing form one port to another and shipping goods in and out in the different ports. MS Spitsbergen is ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Amazing Staff, food & cabin

Review for MS Spitsbergen to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Geoff Harry
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We got a good deal with an inside cabin for the voyage from Kirkenes to Bergen, Norway. Our cabin was so clean & the bed was more comfortable than at home. The food was generous and varied. Hint, don’t expect to lose weight on this ship! The breakfast was a buffet each day, with lunches generally too. Dinner at night was table seating at our reserved table. The food was quite varied each day. Even ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Traveled with children

Absolutely perfect in every way!

Review for MS Spitsbergen to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
BucketList007
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise was exactly as advertised! It's a working ship and has been in the business of transporting goods and people up and down the Norwegian coast for 125 years. There are many stops and you can get off a quite a few of them, if you like. We did some excursions through the ship and some on our own. All were excellent - even if there wasn't enough snow to do a few of them. (Mother Nature ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Expensive mistake

Review for MS Spitsbergen to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
DC69
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Went on this voyage to see the Northern Lights. NO Northern Lights. Hurtigruten advertise a free trip if you do not see them, but you have to have an inside cabin, pay through the nose for your food. A real advertising gimmick and not to be trusted. The ship is ok, but you have to buy everything except for the air you breath. Meals are included and so is the ghastly coffee out of a massive tank. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Waste of money

Review for MS Spitsbergen to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
DC69
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Went on an excursion to Boda and Saltstruam. It was in a bus, it was dark, we saw nothing but lights in houses and shops and factories. The rapids at Saltstuam did not happen Rushed back to bus back to ship. Worthless. Think twice before embarking on these very expensive excursions from a Hurtigruten ship. While I’m at it everything you buy on this cruise is so expensive you need to take out a ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Find a MS Spitsbergen Cruise from $3,514

Other Hurtigruten Ship Cruise Reviews
Nordlys Cruise Reviews
Nordlys Cruise Reviews
Fram Cruise Reviews
Trollfjord Cruise Reviews
Vesteralen Cruise Reviews
Kong Harald Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.