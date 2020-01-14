Myself and 2 daughters we had a great time .
Highly recommended by us.
The Entertainment crew where absolutely fantastic.
It was great to see them all .as I delivered first aid training for them in Liverpool .I cried when I seen them all again .they where like my babies.
Had some great photos with them .
Nick .Harry.Connor .Hannah and Liv.and all of them
Everyone worked so ...
We cruised 4 years ago and wanted to do a different itinerary . The newer upgraded ship was fabulous . Love the size of the ship .The food was great ( don’t miss the fish &chips and the chicken wings at the snack shak ) , the buffet was average but always lots of choices . The 47* restaurant ( a waitered a la carte) was excellent. There were many options that we didn’t even have the chance to ...
Poor food. Poor service. Poor entertainment . Ship not as good as others in Marella Fleet.
Not enough staff on bars. Waiters stood around chatting. Waiters telling me it isn't my job to serve on this area. It's not my job to do something about empty water machine. Lack of hygiene. Snack Shack . One member of staff putting fruit juice on back of his hand to taste if it was strong enough. In ...
First our Profile
Canadian...57 and 67 years old/regular cruisers (15 cruises between Carnival, RC, NCL and Celebrity in the last 10 years)…. first time Marella
Room - Excellent well serviced/clean 7th floor balcony cabin
Ship - Been on sister ship with RC...nice small ship...well re-appointed effort
Overall Service - As good as any cruise line we've experienced
Shows - very ...
Originally wanted to see the Panama canal. We couldn't find a cruise there from Toronto, we did find this one online and booked through our travel agency in town.
Once on board we found out this ship had been in the canal the previous week! Oh well . Will have to go back. We did not take any excursions just did our own thing mainly walking around our stops. We were overall extremely happy for ...
We have been regular cruisers for a few years now, and have sailed with most of the big operators. We are recent converts to Marella and have just enjoyed a two week trip on the Caribbean on the Discovery 2. We particularly like the Discovery 2 (as well as Discovery 1). Here’s why.
1. Design of the ship. The D2 is a mid-size ship and is easy to get around. We never had to wait long for lifts ...
Flew Glasgow to Montego Bay. Arrived on the ship with no problems. Booked a balcony cabin allocated 6154, sorry to say there was an electricity substation behind a door adjacent to our cabin. The noise was 24/7 so we complained next morning to reception. The lady came upstairs and agreed said she would see if anything could be done. To cut a long story short after 5 days they offered us an inside ...
Very pleased with the services and crew members. Thank you Sarah in Registration for your empathy and professionalism!
The crew were very happy and friendly. Shout out to Eury in the bar services!
The spa was I delightful experience! I learned how to care for my face and enjoyed a fabulous massage. Thank you Nancy and Alex!
We were disappointed to only be able to make reservations at ...
We are very experienced cruisers aged 67 and 68, this being our 31st cruise, however it was our first with Marella.We picked this cruise for the itinerary and strangely enough the extended port times. We came aboard with limited expectations re food , entertainment, service etc, First of all the stateroom— we had a balcony on deck 7, it was clean,and kept so by the steward. The bed was the most ...
Discovery 2 Panama Canal Experience Jan 2020
First the Bad. We booked early through Sunwing (Toronto), paid full price. When we boarded the ship, our assigned cabin was quite small. We are pensioners, Sunwing requested our age. There was a queen bed in the corner, 1 night table sideways at head (drawer could not be opened), access to the bed was only from foot or on right side. Access at ...