"The service was good, but perhaps too good because the ship was only half-filled, and we arrived for dinner on the later side (around 7:45 or so) when the dining room was quiet, the food was served very quickly – too quickly – so that a dinner could be completed in 45 minutes or so from the placing of the order.The elevator service was really good and fast, though it is hard to tell if that was because the ship was only half-filled due to capacity control
Cabins
We booked a mini-suite towards the middle of the ship, and were glad we did...."Read More
Having already cruised with Princess pre-Covid we felt confident that they would provide the same excellent service. Sadly we disembarked feeling very disappointed. Embarkation was a nightmare although apparently not the fault of Princess. We were kept in a holding car park for an hour and a half. Once onboard the deluxe balcony cabin was wonderful with the most comfortable bed I have ever ...
This was my first cruise with princess and overall we really enjoyed it.
Cabin - we were upgraded from an inside to a balcony prior to the sail date. This was also an accessible cabins so a really good size with a wet room, no complaints about the cabin. Cabin steward was lovely.
Food - Again no complaints plenty of choice, especially limestone in the buffet staff put portions out. ...
This was our 7th Cruise since June 2021, we are Elite Loyalty with Princess and were staying in a top suite, so we expected to embark very smoothly and thats when some problems commenced.
We have sailed to the Norwegian Fijords quite a few times before, it is one of the most beautiful cruises you can experience, but we had always cruised previously in June, when it is a bit warmer. The ...
This was our first princess cruise we had high hopes and expectations after being sold the cruise by a 118 rep who couldn’t speak highly enough of princess
We had a very long embarkation and was stuck waiting in Southampton for over 3 hours this was g the best start but didn’t put us off
We found the ship very overcrowded and understaffed the service was pretty poor and the staff seemed ...
We had spent Xmas 2021 and New Year isolating after both having Covid so were looking forward to an Easter holiday to make up for our cancelled Christmas.
We were fully vaccinated, had certificates of recovery and negative test results so posed very little risk of contracting and spreading Covid at the time of the cruise. Mask wearing was “recommended” but not compulsory so we decided to ...
This is the first negative review I have ever written. The cruise experience was ruined before it had even started. I booked direct via the Princess website had received a booking confirmation, and then received no further communication from them whatsoever, no documentation, nothing. Tried to ring them a week before the cruise, no response despite spending about an hour waiting on the phone over ...
This cruise sadly did not start well. We always drive down and use CPS. Booked time slot on medallion app,11am to 11.30. When we got to port the queue was miles long with one lane open. While we queues
D the second lane opened up also. This then created a bottle neck as to enter the terminal you filter back to one lane. It took and hour and half. CPs said everyone was given the same arrival ...
Cruise was booked some monthe ago, 48 hours after booking price was dramatically reduced, after arguing upgraded from balcony to mini suite. Unaware that ship had Covid onboard and had been refused entry to port on Virgin Islands as designated orange category by CDC.
We eventually boarded at 1230 arrived Southampton at 1030, cases arrived to cabin at 1745. Medallion App did not work whole time ...
Embarkation was delayed due to several cases of coronavirus on the previous transatlantic cruise so they had a deep clean. We arrived early and had seats in the terminal but once the lounge was full they stopped checking passengers in and some waited 3 hours outside the terminal building! We were fast tracked as soon as embarkation started and enjoying lunch at the International café at 1.30pm. ...
This is my very last transatlantic I will ever take this early in the year. I was on 2 previous crossings that started 4-6 weeks later and both times was much happier with the weather. Going in March is way too early. The seas were rough. Several cruise passengers were seasick. Luckily my spouse and I were never sick. However, we rented a lounge in the Sanctuary for discounted full trip ...