Princess Sky Princess Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
153 reviews
Sky Princess in Funchal.
Sunset from the wrap around balcony.
Cabin door. The screen will show photo and unlock or lock door when you approach with your medallion.
There are 2 hanging closets.
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
153 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Great to be back onboard with Princess
"The ‘Medallion’ is an excellent replacement for the cruise card and it worked faultlessly in unlocking the stateroom door, in the shops and when ordering drinks at lunch and dinner.The service in the restaurants for breakfast, lunch and dinner was excellent...."Read More
Cruiser1648 avatar

Cruiser1648

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 153 Princess Sky Princess Cruise Reviews

Losing faith in Princess

Review for Sky Princess to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Sparky100
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Having already cruised with Princess pre-Covid we felt confident that they would provide the same excellent service. Sadly we disembarked feeling very disappointed. Embarkation was a nightmare although apparently not the fault of Princess. We were kept in a holding car park for an hour and a half. Once onboard the deluxe balcony cabin was wonderful with the most comfortable bed I have ever ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Really nice 1st cruise with Princess

Review for Sky Princess to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
daynorhall
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was my first cruise with princess and overall we really enjoyed it. Cabin - we were upgraded from an inside to a balcony prior to the sail date. This was also an accessible cabins so a really good size with a wet room, no complaints about the cabin. Cabin steward was lovely. Food - Again no complaints plenty of choice, especially limestone in the buffet staff put portions out. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

A great ship pity about the Services and the Gluten Free cooking

Review for Sky Princess to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Cha-Cha
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 7th Cruise since June 2021, we are Elite Loyalty with Princess and were staying in a top suite, so we expected to embark very smoothly and thats when some problems commenced. We have sailed to the Norwegian Fijords quite a few times before, it is one of the most beautiful cruises you can experience, but we had always cruised previously in June, when it is a bit warmer. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Passive smoking

Review for Sky Princess to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
animalloverbabs
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first princess cruise we had high hopes and expectations after being sold the cruise by a 118 rep who couldn’t speak highly enough of princess We had a very long embarkation and was stuck waiting in Southampton for over 3 hours this was g the best start but didn’t put us off We found the ship very overcrowded and understaffed the service was pretty poor and the staff seemed ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Post Covid cruise for us but ….

Review for Sky Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
princesslottie
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We had spent Xmas 2021 and New Year isolating after both having Covid so were looking forward to an Easter holiday to make up for our cancelled Christmas. We were fully vaccinated, had certificates of recovery and negative test results so posed very little risk of contracting and spreading Covid at the time of the cruise. Mask wearing was “recommended” but not compulsory so we decided to ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Princess Have Problems

Review for Sky Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Thephil
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This is the first negative review I have ever written. The cruise experience was ruined before it had even started. I booked direct via the Princess website had received a booking confirmation, and then received no further communication from them whatsoever, no documentation, nothing. Tried to ring them a week before the cruise, no response despite spending about an hour waiting on the phone over ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Princess shore Excursions

Review for Sky Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
westwindwins
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise sadly did not start well. We always drive down and use CPS. Booked time slot on medallion app,11am to 11.30. When we got to port the queue was miles long with one lane open. While we queues D the second lane opened up also. This then created a bottle neck as to enter the terminal you filter back to one lane. It took and hour and half. CPs said everyone was given the same arrival ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Covid

Review for Sky Princess to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mazwaterside
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cruise was booked some monthe ago, 48 hours after booking price was dramatically reduced, after arguing upgraded from balcony to mini suite. Unaware that ship had Covid onboard and had been refused entry to port on Virgin Islands as designated orange category by CDC. We eventually boarded at 1230 arrived Southampton at 1030, cases arrived to cabin at 1745. Medallion App did not work whole time ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Beautiful ship and superb staff - Canaries

Review for Sky Princess to Europe - All

User Avatar
Jo and Rob
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Embarkation was delayed due to several cases of coronavirus on the previous transatlantic cruise so they had a deep clean. We arrived early and had seats in the terminal but once the lounge was full they stopped checking passengers in and some waited 3 hours outside the terminal building! We were fast tracked as soon as embarkation started and enjoying lunch at the International café at 1.30pm. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Rough seas and cold temperatures

Review for Sky Princess to Europe - All

User Avatar
Msfreqflyr
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This is my very last transatlantic I will ever take this early in the year. I was on 2 previous crossings that started 4-6 weeks later and both times was much happier with the weather. Going in March is way too early. The seas were rough. Several cruise passengers were seasick. Luckily my spouse and I were never sick. However, we rented a lounge in the Sanctuary for discounted full trip ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

