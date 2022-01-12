"we picked this cruise because of the destinations, (although we have been to all except one before) have cruised with HAL before so knew what to expect.always thought that the entertainment on board HAL was very poor but this particular one was awful...."Read More
Let me start by saying that the Nieuw Statendam is a beautiful ship with beautiful cabins and lovely employees. Unfortunately, that's about it as far as the advantages are concerned.
Embarkation was badly organized in what could seem like a good organization: check people in in groups, give them group numbers and call them one after the other. And then send them all into the embarkation gateway ...
we picked this cruise because of the destinations, (although we have been to all except one before) have cruised with HAL before so knew what to expect. always thought that the entertainment on board HAL was very poor but this particular one was awful.
it consisted of the on board singers, dancers, piano players, bands doing what they normally do in their normal venues but on stage. one night ...
I am writing this from our cabin on our last day of this cruise. All ports were stopped at in the order on the schedule. Not one drop of rain while in port. Was told by the staff who stand and direct people to the ship that there were 936 passengers. It was so evident in no lines to check in, get on the ship, get off the ship at each port, RARELY shared an elevator with anyone even going ...
I love this cruise line. We come on this line to relax and enjoy our cabana for the week. We decided to take this trip because, due to the pandemic, we have been working very hard without a break. I made for an upgrade to a suite and bought the Club Orange package. Well, I am not getting what I paid for. First, even with my boarding pass stating priority boarding, since I am a 2 star Mariner ...
The ship is beautiful and service is very good. I give it only three out of five because of the challenges of sailing during the pandemic, and because we were disappointed in the suite. We booked a Neptune Suite because we wanted a larger balcony with chaise lounge chairs and table and chairs, but ended up with a SQ category with tiny balcony (the chairs provided didn't even fit on the balcony ...
This is a long, 'log style' review. If you just want the summary, scroll to the bottom.
Nieuw Statendam, March 16, 2022, 11 night
Wednesday March 16 – Embarkation day.
Due to a medical emergency on the previous sailing, we were notified the Nieuw Statendam would be delayed in arriving to Port Everglades and to please not arrive before 2:00 PM to board. With that information we delayed ...
This was my 3rd sailing on Holland America but the 1st time I had a Casino package. The ship was beautiful, staterooms clean and well laid out.
I at in the Lido most of the time. The food is very good especially the Asian section. Fresh stir fry to your specifications. The lamb curry was amazing.
Activities were plentiful. There is plenty of music as well as planned activities. The ...
After three Covid-19 related cancellations, this was hopefully going to be my desired cruise.
I intended to do a European cruise in September 2020 with my mother, but unfortunately this cruise and all follow ups got cancelled due to Covid-19. My mom passed away in 2020 and therefore this cruise had become very important to me. On 13 January 2022 it would have been my mom's 82nd birthday and ...
This was our 14th cruise, the first with Holland America Line and first since the pandemic. We chose it to try out HAL since we have a Mediterranean cruise booked with them for June 2022. We usually base our cruise line decisions on who has the most desirable itinerary.
Overall, we were very impressed with HAL. The ship was virtually brand new and immaculate. Due to the pandemic HAL was ...
While I am more a "Celebrity guy", as a mid 50s aged cruiser, I've wanted to take my first cruise with one of HAL's newer ships and give it a thorough comparison and review. My presail research of the line was that HAL prides itself on food quality and entertainment. So I was anxious to see how it delivered in those particular categories. I have cruised on Celebrity 4 times including the Edge, ...