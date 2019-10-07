We selected this cruise based upon the recommendation of a friend and travel agent. Initially, we had planned to take a Scenic cruise on the Danube river in 2020. However, the pandemic postponed the trip and we opted to choose a cruise in primarily one country as opposed to four. It was an excellent choice. First of all, our first night stay at the five star hotel in Porto was excellent. All ...
We selected this cruise in 2019, but because of the pandemic, couldn't go on it until this year. Many of the people we met were in this position too. Everyone was quite happy to be on holiday.
Scenic was a bit difficult to contact prior to the cruise - on hold for long periods of time - and final paperwork was sent very close to the start of the trip. In the end, everything worked out. We ...
This was a wonderful trip but if I was being unkind I would say the Douro river cruise is a 5 star coach trip. This was my first river cruise and while I did not expect it to mirror an ocean cruise, there were aspects that would have made me reconsider booking had I known about them in advance. That being said it was a fantastic holiday and I am glad I went. The cabins, facilities, food and staff ...
We have been on a Scenic river cruise before from Amsterdam to Budapest and thoroughly enjoyed it so we thought we would choose the river Douro this time. The crew were amazing ..all from Portugal and obviously were very proud of their country and this amazing area .The trips were spectacular and the cruise director, Philipe and all his tour guides were excellent, with a tremendous knowledge of ...
We had always wanted to do sail the Douro and have enjoyed River cruises in the past. They were great trips and this was the best of them all. It was our first cruise with Scenic and the crew, every one of them, were the most professional, happy, charming and thoughtful people. They are all Portuguese and they do their country proud. We visited some distant villages learning about how life is ...
The crew on Scenic Azure were literally fantastic. This was billed as a five star cruise and I must say it was truly six star cruising. We are experienced and regular cruisers on both ocean and river, and we have never been treated so well on any cruise or by and cruise company. The answer was yes - before the question asked.
The Douro has the most lovely scenery and the quality of the ...
We have been on several river cruises in the past and chose Scenic Azure because we had not cruised with them before and our travel agent highly recommended Scenic, and they exceeded our high expectations! This cruise was a week long on the Douro River out of Porto at the end of August 2021.
Our embarkation went very smoothly with a rapid Covid19 test before boarding (all vax'd crew & pax) and ...
We chose this cruise because of the luxurious Scenic cruise spaceship and the wonderful Douro scenery.
The Portuguese staff on board were wonderful, their service, knowledge, friendliness and professionalism were the best we have ever had on a Scenic tour!
We had a Balcony Suite which was very comfortable and so clean and well appointed it looked brand new!
We had a superb Cruise Director ...
We selected Scenic because of their outstanding service reputation. Porto arrival was very coordinated. We were welcomed immedialely on board and offered food and wine. The ship is new from 2017 cristening and is extremely clean. The personnel are all local and proud to show their region. Passing locks with more than 100 feet levels was exciting. We selected the included tours according to our ...
We had traveled with Scenic once before. It was a delightful and memorable experience. We were entertained, wined and dined to our hearts' delight. What more could anybody ask for? The crew was capable, informed and personable. The food was exquisite and varied and the wines paired with the food very well. The breads, desserts and pastries were baked on the ship so were as fresh as possible and ...