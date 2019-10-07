  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Scenic Azure Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
60 reviews
1 Award
Balcony
Balcony
Bedroom
Mini bar
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
60 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Scenic Azure
"We were lucky to enjoy a very tasty BBQ on deck as the weather was excellent for our time on board.we were lucky with the weather and spent time up on deck when we weren’t on a trip...."Read More
Culnafay avatar

Culnafay

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Douro River Cruise - Portugal

Review for Scenic Azure to Africa

User Avatar
cruisechoices
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We selected this cruise based upon the recommendation of a friend and travel agent. Initially, we had planned to take a Scenic cruise on the Danube river in 2020. However, the pandemic postponed the trip and we opted to choose a cruise in primarily one country as opposed to four. It was an excellent choice. First of all, our first night stay at the five star hotel in Porto was excellent. All ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Relaxing and scenic trip up the Douro

Review for Scenic Azure to Europe - All

User Avatar
JoJo in Lafayette
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We selected this cruise in 2019, but because of the pandemic, couldn't go on it until this year. Many of the people we met were in this position too. Everyone was quite happy to be on holiday. Scenic was a bit difficult to contact prior to the cruise - on hold for long periods of time - and final paperwork was sent very close to the start of the trip. In the end, everything worked out. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Luxury unlimited

Review for Scenic Azure to Europe - All

User Avatar
Wannabdonna
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was a wonderful trip but if I was being unkind I would say the Douro river cruise is a 5 star coach trip. This was my first river cruise and while I did not expect it to mirror an ocean cruise, there were aspects that would have made me reconsider booking had I known about them in advance. That being said it was a fantastic holiday and I am glad I went. The cabins, facilities, food and staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Scenic Azure

Review for Scenic Azure to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Culnafay
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on a Scenic river cruise before from Amsterdam to Budapest and thoroughly enjoyed it so we thought we would choose the river Douro this time. The crew were amazing ..all from Portugal and obviously were very proud of their country and this amazing area .The trips were spectacular and the cruise director, Philipe and all his tour guides were excellent, with a tremendous knowledge of ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

The very best of River cruises

Review for Scenic Azure to Europe - All

User Avatar
VivLewi
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had always wanted to do sail the Douro and have enjoyed River cruises in the past. They were great trips and this was the best of them all. It was our first cruise with Scenic and the crew, every one of them, were the most professional, happy, charming and thoughtful people. They are all Portuguese and they do their country proud. We visited some distant villages learning about how life is ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Fabulous customer service

Review for Scenic Azure to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Simmat_567
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The crew on Scenic Azure were literally fantastic. This was billed as a five star cruise and I must say it was truly six star cruising. We are experienced and regular cruisers on both ocean and river, and we have never been treated so well on any cruise or by and cruise company. The answer was yes - before the question asked. The Douro has the most lovely scenery and the quality of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Amazing cruise on Scenic Azure

Review for Scenic Azure to Europe - All

User Avatar
donna r
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been on several river cruises in the past and chose Scenic Azure because we had not cruised with them before and our travel agent highly recommended Scenic, and they exceeded our high expectations! This cruise was a week long on the Douro River out of Porto at the end of August 2021. Our embarkation went very smoothly with a rapid Covid19 test before boarding (all vax'd crew & pax) and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Doubly delightful Douro

Review for Scenic Azure to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Fitguy48
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the luxurious Scenic cruise spaceship and the wonderful Douro scenery. The Portuguese staff on board were wonderful, their service, knowledge, friendliness and professionalism were the best we have ever had on a Scenic tour! We had a Balcony Suite which was very comfortable and so clean and well appointed it looked brand new! We had a superb Cruise Director ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Amazing visits of Unesco wine valley with Scenic

Review for Scenic Azure to Europe - All

User Avatar
paulbell221
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We selected Scenic because of their outstanding service reputation. Porto arrival was very coordinated. We were welcomed immedialely on board and offered food and wine. The ship is new from 2017 cristening and is extremely clean. The personnel are all local and proud to show their region. Passing locks with more than 100 feet levels was exciting. We selected the included tours according to our ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Wining & Dining

Review for Scenic Azure to Europe - All

User Avatar
Barb Bailie
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had traveled with Scenic once before. It was a delightful and memorable experience. We were entertained, wined and dined to our hearts' delight. What more could anybody ask for? The crew was capable, informed and personable. The food was exquisite and varied and the wines paired with the food very well. The breads, desserts and pastries were baked on the ship so were as fresh as possible and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

