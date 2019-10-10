"Great cruise and hopefully not the last experience.It was a chance to allow my sisters and brothers to further bond and enjoy each other’s company while seeing some of the great cities and sites in Germany, Austria, and Hungary...."Read More
An experience with my siblings to experience Europe. It was a chance to allow my sisters and brothers to further bond and enjoy each other’s company while seeing some of the great cities and sites in Germany, Austria, and Hungary. Traveling from Nurinburg to Budapest for seven days was an eye opening experience dwelling on historical sites that are incredible and breath-taking. Seeing the ...
We chose this cruise because 10 family members wanted to travel and this cruise let us bring our 14 and 17 year old family members. We all got to enjoy a river cruise. Aunts, Uncles, cousins, brothers, sisters, and spouses. No one was left out. Thank you Scenic Amber! We believe in Family First!! And this river cruise did too!! We also liked the stops along the way. We liked the route it was going ...
This was our first riverboat cruise. We had checked out some others cruises casually but couldn't get excited about any. We went to a presentation put on by Expedia Cruise in Courtenay, BC, regarding Scenic and the guy with the funny accent caught our excitement regarding the boat, the service onboard, and what we would see on the tour. We immediately started planning our cruise that we just got ...
We've been on a Scenic river cruise before, but this one exceeded the last. Of course, with it being a Christmas Markets river cruise - that helped, but the staff on board just seemed to go the extra mile. Richard, the Tour Director was just incredible. He made everything seem like such an adventure - his descriptions of each stop and the optional excursions were just outstanding. He ...
People were generally friendly and staff was first rate.. service and hospitality! I met many international travelers! Interesting discussions and interactions!
Guided tours were exceptional... choices allowed for interests as well as level of activity. Sometimes exiting and returning to boat were challenging as double parked boats made exiting long; lus sometimes ramps etc were a bit ...
Was recommended by a friend, and we were not disappointed. The staff were always welcoming and friendly and Always helpful. It was nice to come back from one of their excellent tours to be greeted with friendly faces, a nice warm cloth to freshen up and a hot beverage after being out in the cold. It was a real treat. The tours offered were excellent. The bussing to and from the airport, or tours, ...
We wanted to experience the magic of Christmas through the Christmas markets and this cruise did not disappoint.The entire crew was welcoming, always at our service and always looking for ways to make our trip spectacular. From the moment we arrived until our departure, we were made to feel at home and our every need was fully met and more. The Christmas markets were delightful and while my ...
We had done another Scenic cruise (Bordeaux) and decided to book an area in Europe we hadn’t seen. We chose to travel during the Christmas market season. I have some mobility issues, so feeling safe and secure is important. The wonderful staff and personnel on the Amber were amazingly attentive. If I even hesitated, there was someone at my elbow for buses, gangplanks, stairs, etc. No one ...
My husband and I splurged on a Scenic cruise to celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary. We enjoyed the location and ship but most of all we found the staff, service and ship atmosphere to be amazing. We really enjoyed that the emphasis was on having fun and enjoying the trip instead of dressing up for dinner. We found that the food was excellent and the cruise director was extremely organized ...
This was my second river cruise, with both being on Scenic. So my only basis for comparison is ocean cruises, of which I've had many. So some of my comments may be due to the nature of the product and its differences from ocean cruises.
Embarkation. Even though we made our own air arrangements, Scenic met us at the airport and whisked us to the ship. There were about a dozen of us, and we were ...