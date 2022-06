Review for Vela to Caribbean - Western

For my 60th birthday I decided I would go on a trip I had always wanted to try - I decided one week before that birthday and the support staff of IW could not have been more helpful. The trip itself was just truly amazing - the ship is a perfect size - we had 16 guests and yet it felt at times you were all alone and then there were times when you had many new friends. The cabins were small as ...