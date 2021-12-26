  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
MSC Grandiosa Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
57 reviews
Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
57 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
It's great to be back cruising, but for me MSC will probably be a one off.
"We enjoy great food and wonderful service and this cruise ticket off just one of those boxes.No one could sing in English so those songs got trashed really hard...."Read More
Fredrik avatar

Fredrik

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 57 MSC Grandiosa Cruise Reviews

Poor quality service and food but ship real pretty like your girlfriend

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
CruiseM1018
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Cruise review MSC Grandiosa April 19, 2022 About me: Hello all, thank you for taking the time to read my extensive review of the MSC Grandiosa. For better context, it’s always helpful to understand the client that is writing the review of a cruise company. I have long taken advantage of Cruise Critic and the resources on here to plan as perfect of vacation as possible! That being said, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Ridiculous Covid testing procedure before boarding created a strong negative impression…

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
AaaR
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise was absolutely excellent in every way. The ship is beautiful and the staff is wonderful. However the testing requirement pre-boarding was a total mess. First of all MSC hadn’t made it clear that it was necessary to bring a negative Covid test (not older than 48 hours) to the check-in desk. So on arrival to the port we were sent to a nearby pharmacy to get our test certificate. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Inside Stateroom

No proper control, especially regarding Covid despite MSC proclaiming how careful they are.

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
clarence50
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We will start by saying that we have been cruising for 25 years therefore we know what to expect. We joined the boat in Barcelona and arrived at the port at our scheduled time of 3pm. MSC said for us to arrive on time so as to avoid long awaits. We do not know what MSC understands to be a long wait but it took us three hours to get aboard. During this time we stood in countless queues ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

A lot of people having a great time!

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
turkeyRIO
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This is our third cruise on MSC including a trip in yacht club prior to this cruise around the Mediterranean. We flew into wonderful BCN and the cruise port is a very short cab ride to the terminal. Embarkation was long but met expectations due to the many COVID hoops to jump through and documents to check. Once onboard we went to our balcony cabin on deck 13 which was much smaller than expected. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

Price was right. The ship is amazing! The staff stepped up where they could, given current Covid related restrictions.

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
MI family
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

MSC was one of the few options for a Mediterranean cruise this time of year and during the pandemic. We were grateful to be able to go, and at a reasonable price. We knew it would not have all of the "wow" factor because of health and regulatory restrictions, but the staff made up for that, especially the team in the Purple Crab. They focused on what they could control, providing the best ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with children

!!! MSC - Don't Do It !!!

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
bobnsofi
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Ok, The staff are forced to hustle and relentlessly pitch the passengers, to benefit the ships profit, it's sad to see the pain in the worker's eyes. There are mostly bad's and just a few goods about my experience on MSC. BUFFET FOOD - horrible, they are cheap beyond imagination. If you like cheap fatty food like pizza, meatless pasta and hot dogs, MSC may be for you. They push the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Lots of Cons!

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
cepal
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I started planning that vacation 5 months before it left port. The first time I heard that we could not get off the ship unless we had MSC excursions planned was at dinner the first night. I literally have been on the MSC website almost daily for MONTHS and did not hear of such a rule. I planned an excursion for every port on our vacation and had to cancel (which we lost a massive amount of money ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Explendid Restaurant "Purple Crab" and their hosts

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Dern
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We went on a cruise with port of call ; Barcelona, Marseille,Genua Cvitecchia, Palermo en La Valetta. There's a lot of activities on the ship what you can do in a short time. I want to recommend people who want to go on this cruise the restaurant "Purple Crab" where the most waiters has the same background of my mothers side and they give us a warm welkom.Thank you guys!!!!They give the best ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Prison

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Colossalrossell
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Had a great first day here aboard the Grandiosa, leaving Marseille. The food, service, and all other accommodations are not the best I’ve had on a cruise, but they perform very well at the price point. But the wheels came off of this cruise fast this morning in Genoa, when I attempted to walk 25 minutes to the aquarium with my family, and was told that passengers are only allowed to leave the ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Traveled with children

Reports not Factual

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
flabroker01
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I am a very seasoned cruiser with 94 cruises behind me. We booked this cruise five days before sailing as we were supposed to be on the Crystal Debussy that was cancelled because of the Netherlands closing down. So not wanting to stay home for another holiday season we went on the Grandiosa. We boarded in Marseille which is not a very accommodating port for moving your luggage. There are no ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Traveled with disabled person

