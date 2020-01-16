A luxury cruise to Antarctica is expensive, so I thoroughly researched ships and pricing. Since we were still in the times of COVID, I was very lucky to find some amazing pricing on the relatively new and specially hulled Scenic Eclipse that left about 4 months out. The ship looked amazing, and more importantly offered all passengers zodiac excursions off the ship whenever weather and location ...
I need to preface this review by saying I am not an experienced "cruiser". In fact, this was my first cruise. But if that epic experience was anything to go by, then it most definitely will not be my last!
From the moment you step aboard the Scenic Eclipse, you are transported to another place. An ultra-luxurious, thoughtfully designed expedition yacht, that is clever in both its ability to ...
After 2 years of Covid lockdowns and repeated attempts to take a vacation, we decided that we wanted to do something quite extraordinary. We did our research (we had plenty of time in lockdown!), and agreed that a combination of ultra luxury, juxtaposed against extreme locations, was our brief.
Our path led us to the Scenic Eclipse, a 6 star ultra sleek, superyacht styled, boutique cruise ...
Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yacht (Antarctica and South Georgia)
This is a long review because I wanted to describe why I wholeheartedly recommend the Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yacht to anyone wanting to explore Antarctica in luxury and style. I’ve divided the post into four sections: service, food, ship and the excursions.
Service: I never knew what six-star service was until I came onboard the ...
I chose this cruise 2 years ago as I thought if I was going to the Antarctic I would do it in style and comfort. I chose what was supposed to be the second season so issues could be ironed out but because of delays it became the first season. Firstly we only became aware of our early transfer from Buenos Airies to Ushuaia less than 2 weeks prior to departure no time to arrange alternate ...
My agent asked me for feedback on Scenic Eclipse. This is what I wrote.
Our thoughts on Scenic Eclipse. Overall it’s a four star hotel in a six star ship where Silversea is a six star hotel in a four star ship!
The huge 6 metre stabilisers and a long sharp bow make for the best ride by far we’ve experienced. We were in a Force 11 gale and Force 12 for an hour or so leaving South Georgia and ...
Having just read a review by someone I knew to be on the same cruise I thought I would add my thoughts as well.
Firstly Discovery Team...outstanding and knowledgeable. They appeared to genuinely love their jobs and that was demonstrated time and time again.
Captain and staff on the bridge always welcoming and engaging.
The welcome. Non existent and very poor. Considering the world is ...
We chose this cruise because it was going to all the places that we wanted to go and we were fascinated by the description of the ship …. everything live up to our expectations.
The ship:
This ship is different to every other cruise ship we have travelled on. It was silent, so silent that you had to look out of the widow to see if you were underway. There was no 'rocking and rolling' no ...
Unbelievably poor communication from start to finish. Even our travel agent got so terribly frustrated with either poor or wrong information. This was a discovery cruise to Antartica including the Falkland Islands and South Georgia Island. No maps were provided to let us know where we were during the cruise; the TV info page map was illegible. Maps were provided at the end of the cruise ...
We had sailed on the Scenic Pearl river cruise and it was wonderful so we were anxious to try the Scenic Eclipse. We were scheduled for the cruise in 2018 but the ship did not get built in time. We then rebooked for the 2019 cruise. As on the river cruise the staff was professional and friendly. The discovery team (expedition team) did a great job of educating us about the areas we were visiting ...