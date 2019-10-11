  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Silversea Silver Muse Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
230 reviews
11 Awards
Picture of aft end of Muse
Excellent margarita pool side onboard the Muse
Our favorite bartender, Oliver, at the La Dolce Vita Lounge
Smokestack on the Muse
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
230 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Musing Alaska
"Overall it was a good cruise and Denali was amazing to see!!Alaska was amazing, the weather was perfect, the scenery amazing, people genuine...."Read More
docboss1 avatar

docboss1

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 230 Silversea Silver Muse Cruise Reviews

Musing Alaska

Review for Silver Muse to Alaska

User Avatar
docboss1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We picked this Alaska cruise for timing and length with our work schedules. This was my first time in Alaska and my partner's second. Alaska was amazing, the weather was perfect, the scenery amazing, people genuine. The cruise was overall was not five star. We had sailed with Silversea prior to Covid and I'm sure this had a lot to do with expectation versus reality. The pre Covid sailing with ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Silver Suite 1

SilverSea Muse Saves the Day, or Vacation, I should say!

Review for Silver Muse to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Povertu2
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Over a year and half in planning with another couple, we booked the Australian Wilds & Beyond (OCY200303-17), going from Sydney to Singapore on Crystal Serenity through our travel agent. We opted to book our own airfare to Sydney and home from Singapore using frequent flyer miles. And since we were going all this way, we decided to go to Sydney 5 days early to explore a city we had always wanted ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Superior Verandah Suite

First time Silversea Cruise

Review for Silver Muse to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
chercherpete
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to try Silver Seas as a comparison to other lines weve used like Regent, and were very pleasantly surprised. This cruise was not destination driven for us as weve been to these ports several times over the years, so the fact that itinerary was changed due to the virus issue didnt fase us. It was always about the ship board experience for us, and we both feel it was the best ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

Very disappointed

Review for Silver Muse to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
postime24
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Great itinerary. I think you can see the changes now that Royal Caribbean is the new owner.The food was fair at best. For a cruise of this length there was not enough change. Menu seemed to change only after 7 days. Many sauces slopped on all entries. Breakfast and lunch were fair at best. Many lunch items were inedible. I think they were not buying quality meats. Salads were non existent. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Classic Verandah Suite

Perfect Christmas Cruise

Review for Silver Muse to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Relaxing on the waves
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have some 130 days cruising with Silversea. This is the first time we have taken a cruise for the sake of taking a cruise, that being spending Christmas and New Year on the ship and not because we wanted to see specific destinations. Everything about the cruise was perfect, it greatly exceeded our expectations. There was a fantastic mix of passengers, surprisingly there were a number ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

Horrible overall experience despite a few good points

Review for Silver Muse to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Gabriel C
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this cruise through travel consultant in Sydney office as we are based in Thailand and it has been one of the worse traveling experience we ever had and the friend who has joined us on that cruise has blamed me nonstop for being on an "elderly floating home". This is just so wrong especially after spending so much money. Do not get me wrong, we have nothing against old people, but ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Absolutely amazing

Review for Silver Muse to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
CuteCarms
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised on Silversea a number of times, this was a highlight of all our sailings. What was not to like?????? (see previous review) The ship was luxurious , deluxe verandah immaculate, dining in the main restaurant excellent as ever, with very attentive waiters who knew what your wine selection would be and got it, also organised items from other menus on the ship. Like the drop egg noodle ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

Fantastic!

Review for Silver Muse to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
steveab1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is our fifth time on Silversea...the first on their newest ship “Silver Muse”. We have been on over 45 cruises...so we feel we know what we like and what we don’t. We were fortunate enough to have purchased this cruise on our last Silversea cruise in October, 2018. We knew as soon as we stepped onto this beauty we were in for a special trip. Our suite number was 1008, the Silver ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Silver Suite 1

Taste of Silver Sea

Review for Silver Muse to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
WanderingKiwi
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Having sailed on Viking, Holland America, Oceania, Celebrity, Windstar this was the ideal opportunity to test drive Silversea on a short cruise between Singapore & Bali. Embarkation was very slow as two ships leaving the same evening & queues for immigration were very long Superior Veranda was a great size & you could easily enjoy this size of cabin for a cruise of 2-3 weeks. Butler ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

Very poor service

Review for Silver Muse to Asia

User Avatar
Cruisegs
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We took the Silverseas Muse because the Cruise Professionals recommended the ship and the company. We have been a loyal Crystal customer, but they didn’t offer a cruise around Japan. First off the Muse is a beautiful ship and the food is good. My problem is the staff and crew are incredibly poorly trained and clueless on customer service. They advertise butler service, but forget it, they won’t ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Find a Silver Muse Cruise from $3,350

Other Silversea Ship Cruise Reviews
Silver Origin Cruise Reviews
Silver Origin Cruise Reviews
Silver Discoverer Cruise Reviews
Silver Cloud Expedition Cruise Reviews
Silver Wind Cruise Reviews
Silver Shadow Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.