Review for Viking Tialfi to Europe - River Cruise

Viking is best value for money. All the staff treat you as if you are the only person on the ship.food and choice is out standing. The staff can not do too much for there guests. My wife struggles with walking so the staff accommodate this and make sure that all her needs on the visits are taken care and that they get to go on all the on shore visits. The staff in the restaurant if you would like ...