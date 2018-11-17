  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Tialfi Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
123 reviews
Ben Backwards serving hot chocolate to the guests as we sat outside during
Our wonderful captain!
Our hotel manager Neb or “Ben Backwards” as everyone called him bringin
The Cologne Cathedral as seen from our ship
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
123 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
1-10 of 123 Viking Tialfi Cruise Reviews

A welcome home every day

Review for Viking Tialfi to Europe - All

User Avatar
Worldjoy
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We've always wanted to do this cruise. The ports were just what we wanted and the number of passingers is just right. This cruise exceeded our expectations. Simple clean interiors with neutral restful colors made us feel relaxed and comfortable. Common areas like the restaurant, lounge and decks were never crowded. There was easy access and navigation of the ship. The caring and friendly staff ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Loved the Christmas Markets, but not our favorite cruise

Review for Viking Tialfi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ktb246
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this itinerary because we wanted to go to the markets and we were not disappointed! We started in Amsterdam (we have been there before) and then traveled to Kinderdijk, where we have also been before. We then went to Cologne and our first Christmas market. It was absolutely magical! We continued to more markets in Germany and one in Strasbourg France. The markets did not disappoint and i ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Interesting and relaxing cruise

Review for Viking Tialfi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
mcgreevy03
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had been on an ocean cruise with Viking before and spoke to fellow travellers about their experience of river cruising which was very positive so we wanted to try it for ourselves. We were not disappointed, in fact quite the reverse. it exceeded our expectations. The service was good, the food outstanding. Our cabin was clean and functional and it was nice to be able to sit on the balcony ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Great for a multi-generational trip

Review for Viking Tialfi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
aleewilc
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

My family recently took a Viking cruise from Basel to Amsterdam. Our group was made up of myself and my fiance (28 + 27), my parents (55 + 57), and my Grampie (79). We decided on this cruise because it had been a trip my Grampie had wanted to take for years, and we wanted to make sure he got to take it. Generally, this kind of vacation would not be what my fiance and I or my parents would ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Another amazing holiday with Viking

Review for Viking Tialfi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
lynas
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The service and trips are always excellent. The highlight for us was the trip to a cheese factory and visiting the Kinderdijk Windmills in the Netherlands. Our guide was brilliant full of information. Enjoyed cruising down the Rhine counting all the castles on the way. Lovely buffet breakfast and a choice of buffet or restaurant dining lunch. Always went for buffet lunch on the Aquavit ...
Sail Date: April 2019

First time cruise, certainly won't be our last!

Review for Viking Tialfi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
rabhrab
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Based on reputation and reviews, Viking were the obvious choice for our first cruise. Having chosen the Rhine Getaway River Cruise, we were not disappointed, it was better than we expected. Great organisation, flights and transit to ship were faultless, staff and crew were welcoming and very helpful. The Tialfi was clean, comfortable just the right size to be immediately at home with. Food ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Addictive!!!

Review for Viking Tialfi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
sprinter75
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have cruised about 15 times, but this was our first river cruise.....and it won't be our last! We have already booked two more. The whole trip was fabulous. The beautiful ship, the super friendly staff & crew, and the gorgeous scenery. I can't say enough about the crew on the Tialfi. They greeted us by name from the very first day. Our waiter knew our drink preference, and even ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Rhine

Review for Viking Tialfi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Burbridge
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Viking is best value for money. All the staff treat you as if you are the only person on the ship.food and choice is out standing. The staff can not do too much for there guests. My wife struggles with walking so the staff accommodate this and make sure that all her needs on the visits are taken care and that they get to go on all the on shore visits. The staff in the restaurant if you would like ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Christmas Markets 1st River Cruise, compared to Celebrity Ocean

Review for Viking Tialfi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
greydog
10+ Cruises

Reportedly Alexander the Great wept when told there were no more lands left to conquer. In that spirit, after 30 Celebrity ocean cruises, I decided to try a Brandy Alexander on our first river cruise. Amsterdam to Basel 8-day Rhine river cruise starting Dec. 15, 2018 on 180-passengers Viking Tialfi. We added Viking’s 2-day Lake Lucerne extension for $599 pp at 5-star lakefront Schweizerhof Hotel ...
Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

The Good, the Bad, & the Water Levels

Review for Viking Tialfi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ciao7777
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

To start, I would like to say I feel so bad for people who booked a River Cruise, but got cheated out of their vacation due to the low water levels. I hope someday you have a trip that will more that double your expectations. Next, for those who will be traveling on the Rhine soon (Basel to Amsterdam), I want to say from the start that, Yes, the Water Levels will affect you. I say that right ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: French Balcony

