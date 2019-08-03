Review for Viking Alruna to Europe - River Cruise

Had a previous experience with Viking in Egypt and loved it. This cruise was as wonderful as the one we had done in Egypt. The ship is lovely! Our room was very comfortable. We were on the lower deck as we had booked late, but we spent so little time in the room that it didn't really matter. The food was excellent. I especially enjoyed the theme night. The service is wonderful. The cruise ...