"I booked the 2-night pre-cruise in Amsterdam (highly recommend the Premium Amsterdam hotel) and thoroughly enjoyed seeing the art museums and taking a private canal cruise on my own.I chose this itinerary because of the castles of the mid-Rhine (a full afternoon of seeing one castle after another from the deck of the Viking Alruna).
This was our second Viking cruise. We were met as expected at Basel airport by the Viking representative and we were shown the bus to take us to the ship. Upon arrival at the ship safety measures were evident. We did a Covid test prior to being escorted to our stateroom. There was a requirement to submit saliva samples every morning for 3 days. Masks were to be worn on board and during excursions ...
This cruise was recommended to us by a travel agent. The service from when we landed in Amsterdam until we departed in Prague was excellent. We booked both the pre and post tour packages and a Viking representative was with us the entire trip. I would absolutely recommend the Viking cruise line of ships. I booked a solo room with french doors which was perfect for me. I did not buy the extra drink ...
The main reason I booked this cruise was to attend the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany. This is held only every 10 years, and it was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. The stage is huge and over 1,000 performers (actors and even operatic singers) as well as live animals appear. Awesome! Also, I purchased a wood carving from a master artisan in this charming village.

We had never been on any kind of cruise before, so one with only 150 or so passengers seemed like a good place to start. We had originally signed onto a cruise with a local group of 55 people, so knowing that many people traveling with us was also a draw. Unfortunately the original cruise was set for April 2020. The pandemic intervened, and Viking made it worth our while to stick with them until ...
Had a previous experience with Viking in Egypt and loved it. This cruise was as wonderful as the one we had done in Egypt. The ship is lovely! Our room was very comfortable. We were on the lower deck as we had booked late, but we spent so little time in the room that it didn't really matter. The food was excellent. I especially enjoyed the theme night. The service is wonderful. The cruise ...
Loved the itinerary outlined in the marketing materials. Every single port proved to be as outstanding as the advertisements promised. The services on board were all first class. The staff were all gracious and so very accommodating!
The standard stateroom was great for us! Enough room for sleeping, bathing and storage. We stayed upstairs most of the time taking in all the scenery or being
This was my 4th Viking Cruise and it was to areas I had never been in Europe. I try not to backtrack. As usual it was very well done. Lots of interesting excursions, beautiful scenery. Excursions were paced for all levels of participation. Longships travel at night so during the day you are able to view lots on the shore, castles, castles, castles. So much history to absorb.

We chose this cruise because of Viking‘s attention to detail. They take care of everything and that allows us to relax and enjoy ourselves and not worry about transportation details or itineraries. One of our biggest highlights was adding on a pre-extension in Lake Como, Italy. It allowed us to meet 42 other guests before we joined the ship in Basel, Switzerland. Viking had a private boat tour ...
Took Rhine River Cruise. Everything about it was fantastic—service, guides, tours, food, programs. As always, Viking has every base covered. We did a pre-cruise excursion to Lucerne. We are still talking about it. The entire trip was executed flawlessly by the Viking staff. The cruise along the middle Rhine was breathtaking; the Program Director’s narration inspiring. Every included city tour was ...
The organisation and staff on the Viking cruises are very good. The only thing that mars it a bit is the food, good quality but a bit boring and really not much choice. Salmon was a little overdone on the evenings(said by quite a few people) chicken had very little sauce, so mainly plain food but perhaps this is what the American palette likes and the client was mainly American.