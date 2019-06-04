  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Osfrid Cruise Reviews

44 reviews
Breath Taking Scenery of the Douro River
Vineyard
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
River of Gold
"Portugal is a lovely country and I want to go back!!!!I just wish I would have brought more back...."
Jinxjada2 avatar

Jinxjada2

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 44 Viking Osfrid Cruise Reviews

Fantastic

Review for Viking Osfrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Well-travelled
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Booked this cruise as a fill in while on board the Viking star. Portugal is a gem to visit. Lisbon is a wonderful city. Our cruise director PATRICIA was absolutely amazing. Her knowledge and energy rubbed off on all the crew and passengers and without her I dare say the cruise would have been more mundane. She was down one tour guide and was doing double duty as cruise director and tour ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Viking Portugal River Cruise

Review for Viking Osfrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Mar JC
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Three friends and I chose this trip to see Portugal and enjoy the culture and people. We were not disappoined. All shore excursions were wonderful, and we took full advantage of the pre-cruise extra nights in Lisbon. We asked locals and tour guides for restaurant recommendations and were very pleased with all of them, several of which were fairly close to our Lisbon hotel. Do sit at an outdoor ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Viking’s River of Gold Cruise was Fantastic

Review for Viking Osfrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Arbetrary
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I enjoyed this cruise so much! The fall leaves were beautiful, and the vineyards were in harvest. The hotel we stayed in was very nice, and we had fun touring in Lisbon. The cruise began and ended in Porto. The ship was very clean, the service was beyond expectations, and the food was good. There was a good selection of wines, and we explored the port wines. We enjoyed all our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

River of Gold

Review for Viking Osfrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jinxjada2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is one of the prettiest River cruises I’ve been on. It is a smaller ship, but so much fun. The crew could not have been more accommodating, and personable. This was in the middle of the pandemic but felt extremely safe. Portugal is a lovely country and I want to go back!!!! This is a wonderful river cruise don’t miss it. The arrival city is Lisbon, and I was introduced to green wine! I ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Viking Duoro River Cruise

Review for Viking Osfrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
dvilla1710
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have traveled on 2 other Viking cruises and had a wonderful time. Great wine choices, lots of local food offerings and beautiful ports of call that we were able to explore in the evening. Since we had heard so many wonderful things about Portugal, we thought the Douro would be a good choice. None of these things held true for this trip. The same wine was served every night. Food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda

Portugal’s River of Gold

Review for Viking Osfrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Portugal River of Gold
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The breakfast choices were not as expansive as other river cruises and coffee was poor. Lunch choices as well were limited. Dinner choices were limited and some menus were good but small portions with protein. Deserts were average in taste. If you don’t upgrade to silver spirits your wine will be poor. The ship service was good with the exception of dinner. The staff was slim for this ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda

The River of Gold

Review for Viking Osfrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
nalakitty
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We started the trip with a non-stop flight from Newark to Lisbon. We upgraded to Economy Plus for the extra leg room and enjoyed a smooth flight. We landed in the early morning and after clearing passport control we were met by Viking and transported to the Hotel Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Lisboa. It was a lovely hotel and we enjoyed our stay. We arrived so early we had to wait a little until our ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Douro, River of Gold

Review for Viking Osfrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
misterchristaylor
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

This was our first river cruise so we asked friends for their recommendation. They had no hesitation in recommending Viking and particularly the river Douro. We departed Manchester on a KLM flight, changing at Amsterdam then onward to Lisbon. The flights were comfortable and kept to the scheduled times. On arrival in Lisbon we were welcomed at the airport by the Viking representative who ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda

Traveled with disabled person

Will not return

Review for Viking Osfrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kimrealestate
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are Windstar Cruise lovers so like a small ship. We wanted to take some first time cruiser friends with us and thought a river cruise would be the ticket. We were generally very disappointed with Viking. Some of the crew were great (activity director, piano player) but most of the dining room help were Eastern Europeans with an attitude. Front desk help, ditto. Everyone seemed overworked. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Porto Cruise

Review for Viking Osfrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
dplattjr
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Cabin had sewer gas coming out of the shower drain. Made a terrible odor. Ship personnel knew about the situation but continued to book this and several others with the same issue. Apparently the sewer pipes gather under these cabins for the entire ship and the gases and odor rise up through the shower drains is several cabins on several decks. Ship was completely booked so no where to move ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda

Find a Viking Osfrid Cruise

