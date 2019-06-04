Review for Viking Osfrid to Europe - River Cruise

My husband and I enjoyed this cruise so much! The fall leaves were beautiful, and the vineyards were in harvest. The hotel we stayed in was very nice, and we had fun touring in Lisbon. The cruise began and ended in Porto. The ship was very clean, the service was beyond expectations, and the food was good. There was a good selection of wines, and we explored the port wines. We enjoyed all our ...