"Viking provides outstanding value- yes they may seem to cost more than some other cruise lines- but so many "extras" are included- and there's no one walking around trying to sell things.Viking is able to take guests to areas that are not so "touristy"...."Read More
Wanted to go to the Oberammergau Passion Play. I enjoyed all of the cities we visited which I had never been to before; and was thrilled with the Passion Play. This was my first river cruise and I enjoyed it very much. Great staff and friendly passengers. It was a small ship (I am used to ocean cruising), and I was able to meet quite a few people. We did the two extra nights in Munich which ...
We agreed to go on this cruise with relatives. We don’t think we would have chosen the Danube over other opportunities with Viking, but what a surprise. Czech Republic was the biggest surprise. We are already talking about going back! Of course, we wish we would have more time in Passau, Linz, Krems, and Vienna, extending the three days in Prague and Budapest was wonderful. Just sitting on the ...
We've cruised with Viking 3 times. Each time it gets better- more shore excursion options (even biking) and always an intimate look at each town we visit. Viking is not the typical tourist vacation. They make an effort to help guests understand each place we visit. Viking staff are amazing! Knowledgeable, helpful and they seem to love what they do. The ship architecture is beautiful- Scandinavian ...
Viking pre and post was awful! The corporate office can’t get worse. The air booking was totally a mess with 2 hour hold times every time you call to fix their mess. No one answered the phone (except agents wanting to sell a cruise) when I tried to call and get clarifications regarding COVID testing etc. No one answered when I called to find the boat after they sent us the wrong address to board ...
We hadn’t cruised on the Danube so we picked this cruise. We have sailed with Viking a few other times so we had high expectations. They did not disappoint. We felt safe as we were tested for Covid daily. Our steward addressed us by name while greeting us. He was good about cleaning the room while we were gone.
The food was awesome. We had a lot of choices even though it is not a large cruise ...
This was our first river cruise and it exceeded our expectations. From the moment we came off the plane we were met with people who had an attention to every detail.
The ship was stylish and spotless. Our cabin was very spacious. The staff over the top meeting every request. The ports and excursions were enjoyable. The guides chosen were very knowledgeable and friendly. The food choices for ...
Booked this 3 generation cruise before Viking River raised age to 18. Our 14 & 16 yr old granddaughters loved it as did our daughter and her husband (1st time cruisers). We are river cruise veterans who were blessed by having our best Cruise Director Brenton and a super (English!!!) chef Martin Carter. Everyone loved their rooms, French Balcony & Veranda. The dinners were excellent with many ...
Our cruise was wonderful! From the moment we stepped on board we were treated like royalty by the staff. We especially enjoyed Patricia, our cruise director. Her attention to us and our needs was top notch, and Viking if lucky to have her on staff. The service was excellent and we even made some friends with staff and guests! I loved the dining options...al fresco, nothing but great views, small ...
Our cruise was so well done. First trip to Paris, I would have liked more time in the city of Paris. ( we had about fifteen minutes at the Eiffel Tower)We were blessed to see Notre Dame, it burned the following week.
Truly, the trip there did not disappoint.
All the excursions were terrific. On board, the crew was very attentive, polite and
Always happy to help. Our room service was most ...
This trip was by far the best vacation my husband and I have ever taken. We added on the 3 day Paris excursion prior to departure and it made the trip even more amazing. The walking food tour is highly recommended.
The rooms were more than adequately sized, the food was spectacular, and the staff onboard were all so attentive (and had a great sense of humor to boot).
We did an excursion at ...