  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Egil Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
97 reviews
Panorama of Budapest
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
97 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Another amazing Viking cruise
"This was my 3rd Viking cruise and my wife's 6th.Maître d Martina was a joy - the food on this cruise was superb - a cut above the already superior Viking cuisine...."Read More
stanardphoto avatar

stanardphoto

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 97 Viking Egil Cruise Reviews

Another amazing Viking cruise

Review for Viking Egil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
stanardphoto
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was my 3rd Viking cruise and my wife's 6th. Overall, it was fabulous. The cruise director, Edina, was so very helpful and her tour of Budapest at night was a highlight. Maître d Martina was a joy - the food on this cruise was superb - a cut above the already superior Viking cuisine. The destinations were also wonderful as were the guides in each destination - Achim in Vienna, Ester in ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Our first trip crusing in the bottom of the boat

Review for Viking Egil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jkuchtaofmi
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We obtained a great last minute rate with having a stateroom in the lower level rooms with a large port hole. We have had a balcony room before and we thought to try the less expensive room to see what it was like. After all you don't spend much time in the room. The room was larger than the balcony room which was a plus. Our room was a few steps away from the front stairs. Standard room ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

The area was beautiful - but we saw very little of it and docked in only 2 cities

Review for Viking Egil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LTDayton
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had heard some positive reports about Viking - Had never done a river cruise before (although we have done several ocean cruises) We were excited to cruise the beautiful Danube and see the country - However, we spent very little time on the river - spent 3 days on canals, more than a day total on locks, and docked in only 2 cities - which required us to take bus rides (on their ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Fabulous. First River Cruise for me. An amazing experience. The crew- Tops-All.

Review for Viking Egil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Shihantim
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Ship rooms comfortable and elegent. Ships food- top notch. Crew Service-exempliary. Above and beyond, near fanatical in ensuring you want for nothing that they can provide. All you need do on a Viking Cruise is sleep, get up and slog off to a tremendous breakfast selection. Then go back to your stateroom and get ready for the tours they will take you on, fully arranged of course. They ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Nuremburg to Budapest June 28

Review for Viking Egil to Europe - All

User Avatar
Bsiciliano
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We too had a bad experience due to a broken lock. We shared the horrible port with 3 other Viking ships. Cement factory working through the night. Homeless family living under bridge. Not the picturesque view we imagined to have. We spent three days traveling by bus from boat at dock. Sunday, we traveled 20 minutes each way to see sites ofcity of Nuremberg. Then Monday, Nuremberg to ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Beautiful and Relaxing

Review for Viking Egil to Europe - All

User Avatar
0364892265
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had never done a river cruise before and were not dissatisfied with our choice. People are all friendly and helpful. Went to many beautiful places and enjoyed every minute on and off the boat. I would definitely encourage anyone thinking of a river cruise to think of Viking as their choice as they go above and beyond to please you. We planned most of the excursions before we departed for our ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Outstanding

Review for Viking Egil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
marshall210161
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I always said I would never do a cruise of any sort but my husband sails so for his birthday I surprised him with the Romantic Danube cruise. Our cabin was perfect for the week . It was the cheapest one as I thought why spend a fortune on a cabin when all we would be doing was sleeping and washing in it . The bed was fantastic lovely sheets shower super clean with great products and towels. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Viking River Bus Tour

Review for Viking Egil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Batalax
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I did some research about what time of year to cruise to avoid low water issues that plagued 2018 cruising. Trying to find the balance between warm weather, plenty of water to curise and not the height of tourism season. May 2019 was chosen. We had the three day extension in Prague at the beginning. My poor husband got food poisoning on our last day there from a meal at our hotel. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Great trip

Review for Viking Egil to Europe - All

User Avatar
Linda Baxter
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Flew straight to Budapest and directly on board ship. The whole experience was extremely pleasant and all members off staff faultless. Due to adverse weather conditions a lot of changes were made to individual itineraries, but they dealt with the whole problem with ease and smoothness. Our cabin was very nice, compact, but not cramped. The restaurant was very good, with a wide variety of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Great river cruise

Review for Viking Egil to Europe - All

User Avatar
thepuleos
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second Viking cruise and we enjoyed ourselves the entire time, as was the case on our prior cruise. We cruised from Budapest to Nuremberg, and took a Prague Extension for 4 days. The crew was professional, courteous and thorough in all they did. The food was plentiful and delicious. The crew kept us on schedule the whole trip. We enjoyed all the excursions in the various towns and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Find a Viking Egil Cruise from $1,999

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Mimir Cruise Reviews
Viking Mimir Cruise Reviews
Viking Astrild Cruise Reviews
Viking Truvor Cruise Reviews
Viking Bragi Cruise Reviews
Viking Var Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.