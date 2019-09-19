Review for Seabourn Encore to Mediterranean

Because of the destination and the reviews is why we picked Seabourn .After sailing with Seabourn I will never go with another cruise. It was outstanding in every way. We have been with 6 other cruise lines in the past and Seabourn is far superior. The food in all the resturants was excellant. The staff could not do enough for you and there was a lot of them. From the embarkation to the ...