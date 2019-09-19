"In spite of all the conflicting information (you need a test before departure, you will be charged $100 if you turn up without one, you don’t need a test etc) from Seabourn pre cruise on their web site, direct emails and info via our TA we made it to Lisbon and to the ship.We ate in the MDR quite a lot on this cruise due to bad weather and the service and menu choice was very good...."Read More
It was so nice to be back on board a ship and sailing once more. The Encore was nearly spotless, so the 2 year Covid lay up allowed for maintenance and it showed with a sparkling appearance. With fewer than 250 guests both weeks and more than 400 crew, shall we say we were pampered like never before? The dining venues were competing for our patronage! And the food was excellent and varied in all ...
The crew was vey friendly.Fantastic CD and ass.CD. They had a lot of humor during team trivia.
The food was very disappointing. We had a friendly waiter at dinner who was always willing to get one specific wine from the daily available ones. Once I choose excargots; they were frozen, so I asked a new portion. That was a little better but still too cold.
I liked nice cabin. Room enough and in ...
In spite of all the conflicting information (you need a test before departure, you will be charged $100 if you turn up without one, you don’t need a test etc) from Seabourn pre cruise on their web site, direct emails and info via our TA we made it to Lisbon and to the ship.
The Lisbon airport transfer to the ship was quite efficient in spite of panic setting in when our second bag didn’t ...
After four Seabourn journeys, I can say the experience is so enjoyable that I have no interest in trying other cruise ships. Comfort, food, service etc all first class. Furthermore I make three points:
(A) whoever thought up and/or designed the Town Square concept should be given a double bonus;
(B) the system operated by the banks where one’s account is automatically closed down ...
This was a lovely cruise experience overall. We were fortunate to have sailed on the Encore last year and so can offer a comparison. Briefly, we found that while still very good, there were a couple of areas where things were not quite as good as on our previous cruise. There seemed to be a greater number of new staff who clearly were getting up to speed with their jobs. They were doing there best ...
I have cruised on 2 other cruise lines ( Windstar and Ponant) over the years. I chose this cruise of 24 days from Singapore to Sydney due to the fact that many of the ports I had never visited. I had been on the Encore once before slightly over a year ago and really loved the ship and her crew.
The food was excellent overall, and I mainly chose to eat in The Restaurant which I have always ...
This was our first trip with Seabourn and we thought it was amazing. We liked that the ship was much smaller than ones we had been on before, and it is unlikely that we’d ever travel on the larger ones again. Obviously there are differences with the smaller scale. The restaurants all close at 8.45 p.m. and there’s not a continual buffet service available as on the huge ships, however for us this ...
We chose Seabourn again, because we had tried other lines - Silversea and Regent. On those other lines the excursions were great, but we were not impressed with the food or service. Seabourn had recently hired a new chef for the pool deck evening dining venue - called Earth and Sea. Phenomenal food. Better than any restaurant we have in Seattle or anywhere else. After trying the other dining ...
Smaller cruise line, very attentive crew, nothing was a problem,this was the second of the seabourn ships we have been on, the year before we were on the Oncore but prefer the Odyssey, so much so we have booked our trip for next year on the Odyssey, she is just a bit smaller than the encore and we felt more at home.
Our cabin on both ships was fabulous, really roomy and great bathrooms.
We ...
Because of the destination and the reviews is why we picked Seabourn .After sailing with Seabourn I will never go with another cruise. It was outstanding in every way. We have been with 6 other cruise lines in the past and Seabourn is far superior. The food in all the resturants was excellant. The staff could not do enough for you and there was a lot of them. From the embarkation to the ...