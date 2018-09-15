Booked this cruise before the pandemic and thought I would never get to go but I did and it was truly amazing. The islands we visited were stunning and the captain and the crew were wonderful, we were made to feel so special and nothing was too much for the team on board. The food was incredible and my wife is Vegetarian and they exceeded her expectations in every meal. The attention to detail ...
We wanted a small intimate casual cruise around the Seychelles. Our second time with Variety cruises and it was an excellent choice. As cruising is only just restarting there were only 18 guests of mixed nationality. From the moment we stepped onboard we felt welcomed and at home. All of the crew and officers were excellent and obviously happy in their job. Nothing was too much trouble and the ...
It has been muy BEST Cruise. The crew is allways aware of tourists. The attention is excellent from waiters, Captain, and all of them
The excursions were very well planned. The Cruise coordinator has a very good information of the subject. He is the BEST coordinator i have ever had in a trip. Meals are not always the same. They improve and change everyday. I went with Friends and It has been a ...
Our cruise was part of our 17-day Seychelles holiday and we enjoyed every second. You immediately felt at home on board. The entire crew was always helpful and very eager to make your stay on the ship an unforgettable moment. We always had the feeling that every member of the crew enjoys their job. Our high expectations were exceeded.
The shore excursions to some small dream islands of the ...
I spent months reading reviews on cruise ships visiting the Seychelles before deciding on the Pegasus for a family trip with my mother and teen daughter.
The photo provided on this forum of a sleek ship recently refurbished won me over. The reviews were also generous.
Alas, the M/Y Pegasus could not be called a ship. It was worn and sat low at the dock. Even my taxi driver expressed surprise ...
Great way to see the Seychelles and visit a number of islands. Especially good if you prefer hiking, wildlife, and snorkeling rather than a beach/resort vacation. Boat only had 27 guests which was great (vs 42 max). Very happy with the ship and staff--excellent service. Food was A- (very good, large variety, many choices). We had some issues with the weather--too windy to moor overnight in the ...
Very interesting islands, excellent food, nice beaches, even the snorkeling was better than expected. The staff were very friendly and we feel like at home.
The group was formed by several couples from all over Europe, and this helped very much when talking to each other during the evenings.
We would like to plan a few cruises more during coming years and have decided that this kind of boats ...
The Seychelles has always been a bucket list destination for me and it did not disappoint! By traveling with Variety on a yacht cruise you get to see so many destinations that you would not see if you stayed at a hotel on one island or traveled on a larger ship.
Not only did we get to see so many destination we also had an incredible experience on board the ship. Our cabin was very comfortable ...
What a pleasant trip.Staff were so friendly they made you feel at home.
The Food was good to excellent and the cruise was a wonderful opportunity to meet lovely people and new friends from all round the world.
It was our first time in Seychelles and the 7 night cruise on this small ship was an ideal way to see most of the main islands.
The cabin (category A) was pleasant and the shower ...
I've always wanted to visit the Seychelles, but as I don't fall into the typical group visiting it (couples/honeymoon ) I thought that the best way is to visit on board a small cruise. I was originally planning on booking cabin on a luxury catamaran sailing cruise, but found an offer about Variety Cruises.
I am so glad I booked that instead!
I had amazing time from start to finish. The ...