My main interest was to visit the beautiful fiords in the South of Chile from a cruise that would also allow for some land visits in order to get in touch with the local nature - glaciers, specific flora and fauna. All these goals were fulfilled to perfection. Furthermore, the ship was most comfortable, large, clean and beautifully decorated; cabins were excellent, similar to rooms in a four stars ...
Wanted to visits the Fjords of Tierra del Fuego. This cruise was the only way to access many of the more remote parts of Tierra del Fuego. We were also recommended the cruise by friends who had done it on honeymoon 20 years earlier.
Highlights included the Darwin channel and Glacier Alley, Wulaia Bay and the zodiac trips to various locations.
The catering and educational aspects of the trip ...
The Stella Australis Patagonia cruise took us on an extraordinary expedition where we found some of the greatest landscapes on the planet. As we wanted to do something different, the end of the world was perfect for that. Australis is the only cruise line that goes to Cabo de Hornos and we were not disappointed. The food, the attention, the cabins, the excursion, the spots were all outstanding. I ...
We were the last sailing of the Stella Australis for 2020 from Ushuaia to Punta Arenas. We were lucky to have great weather. The ship's capacity is 200 passengers with 65 or so crew but we were fortunate to have less than 100 passengers. Embarkation was smooth, including a temperature check to be sure no one was sick, and we really liked our cabin on the 4th deck (it was worth paying a little ...
My wife and I typically don't leave reviews on review sites (particularly negative reviews) but we felt obligated to share with anyone considering Australis Cruises so you can best plan your trip.
WARNING! :) If you are under 35 this is not the cruise for you and the way to spend your time in Patagonia/Tierra del Fuego! Other resorts (like Remota or Explora) would be a MUCH better option. ...
I recently returned from a wonderful cruise on the Stella Australis. This was my first cruise and I must confess I absolutely loved it. It was an adventure of a lifetime being in Patagonia and relatively so close to Antarctica ! We embarked at Ushuaia (Argentina), which was a quaint little town (stopped one night prior to my departure). Very scenic and plenty of stores to stock up ahead of your ...
being from Australia there are no other options for us to cruise to this destination. Being able to start in Buenos Aries and fly to our port via a charter was very handy. Once at port we were provided the added tour option the the national park, don't miss this. We were welcomed on board and from then on the standard did not diminish. Every aspect of the cruise especially the calm sea across ...
This trip certainly changed my anti-cruising mentality. I accept that it is a small ship in a unique location but really can't fault the trip. The boat itself is very comfortable with spacious lounges and very comfortable large cabins. The beds were very comfortable and the 'portholes' were in fact large viewing windows enabling you to enjoy just sitting in the cabin and watching Patagonia go ...
I was recently on a Patagonian cruise on the Stella Australis. It was exceptional in all respects. The ship was very nice, very clean and comfortable. There is no TV or WiFi, which was great and contributed to relaxation. This was an all vegan cruise and the chef did a wonderful job and the food was very good. The dining room staff was the best I have ever encountered! The cabin stewards were also ...
We spend 4 nights on the Stella Australis, taking in all the excursions we could (usually two per day). We enjoyed the trips, the Zodiac process to get to land and guide, everything. On most excursions there are 2 to 3 levels of activity, from easy to very hard. Most people should be able to get from the boat into the Zodiac and from the Zodiac, on and off the beach.
We met many interesting ...