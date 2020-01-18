We, along with others, checked on the website, various places, all pages said the same, and on the telephone (often more than once for many guests) before booking and sailing, that masks would not be mandatory. We also asked 'under what circumstances might this change' on the telephone and we gave various examples, every time we were informed 'it will not change'. We are medical doctors and like ...
We chose this cruise because it was transatlantic and had few ports (2) before arrival in Portugal. Due to Covid we were craving a get away but safely considering infection control etc.. We have a long history with the incredible staff and ships of Seabourn. But in today's environment you must be cautious.
We purchased, as we usually do, one of the most expensive suites aboard this ship and ...
We chose this cruise on the recommendation of our travel agent. It was nice enough but I must say the food was a terrible disappointment. Thomas Keller's Bistro is a joke. My husband's veal chop was tough and stringy and what was billed on the menu as "Lobster Thermador" was something that never saw a lobster. Someone ought to buy Keller a cookbook. I was served some soupy sauce covering what ...
ship was changed from Sojourn to Ovation (slightly larger) and it was impressed on me that I must read the T & Cs - which I did. Seabourn, unknown to me when I went on board, already had Covid cases on board and which spread rapidly round crew, staff and guests. Isolation seemed chaotic and safety measures were lax - I was passed in corridors by staff exiting Covid cabins in full PPE and not ...
we have been avid silver seas fans. unfortunately on our last cruise, they dropped the ball in so many ways. we had been on seabourn exactly twelve years ago to the week, that was on the odyssey. we decided to give seabourn another try. we were thrilled with the experience. cruising in the time of covid requires a tremendous amount of nerve and patience. we had to have pcr's test, then a nasal ...
Currently on Seabourn Ovation and covid outbreak. My husband - double jabbed -pcr and lat flow negative before boarding is positive - along with many others. I’m confined to my cabin.
First thing we were told to do was we did not need masks despite the ship having previously visited Mykonos and there reportedly being at least one case of covid on board. Funnily enough the Captain has a new ...
We booked this cruise by default. My DH and I were supposed to sail to the Amazon March 2020 but Covid stopped that. Then we rebooked for Australia - cancelled, rebooked for Bbaltic- cancelled, etc. Finally Greece opened and we jumped. This trip would have been iconic if the weather was bit cooler, but we were so thankful to sail again and on this amazing ship.
There were six in our party. We ...
Not having cruised to the extent of some others, we have previously sailed with Silverseas and Oceania and so do have something to compare with.
Firstly, the good:
Embarking in Hong Kong it was really nice to have our luggage already in our cabin by the time we got there, which was less than 15 minutes from kerbside drop-off!
The cabin was very spacious ( V5 grade ) with the benefit of a ...
We are avid cruisers (7 lines) and this is our 4th with Seabourn.
This was suppose to be our 'celebratory' 40th wedding anniversary dream vacation!
The corona virus situation was a fast paced, evolving situation which we were acutely aware of. We landed in Hong Kong, our start point on Jan 31/20. The WHO had declared the Corona Virus a "global health emergency" the day before. ...
We have cruised quite a bit with a number of cruise lines and enjoyed most of them. Seabourn had been on our wish list as we had heard good things. We enjoy Asia, have good friends in Singapore, and the cruise offered a good blend of ports and sea day.
From arriving at the pier to departing the ship the service we received was outstanding in every way. There is no shortage of staff who are ...