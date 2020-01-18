  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Seabourn Ovation Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
58 reviews
1 Award
Lunch on the balcony of the Penthouse Spa Suite
Penthouse Spa suite on the tail of the ship
Ovation in the middle at Tallinn, Estonia
Presentation by the pastry chef.
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
58 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

Filters

1-10 of 58 Seabourn Ovation Cruise Reviews

Rules changed after day 1 on the transatlantic crossing, despite being informed it would not.

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Drydocs
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We, along with others, checked on the website, various places, all pages said the same, and on the telephone (often more than once for many guests) before booking and sailing, that masks would not be mandatory. We also asked 'under what circumstances might this change' on the telephone and we gave various examples, every time we were informed 'it will not change'. We are medical doctors and like ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Not ready for prime time

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Len2006
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it was transatlantic and had few ports (2) before arrival in Portugal. Due to Covid we were craving a get away but safely considering infection control etc.. We have a long history with the incredible staff and ships of Seabourn. But in today's environment you must be cautious. We purchased, as we usually do, one of the most expensive suites aboard this ship and ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Spa Suite

My husband tested positive

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Philly4030H
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise on the recommendation of our travel agent. It was nice enough but I must say the food was a terrible disappointment. Thomas Keller's Bistro is a joke. My husband's veal chop was tough and stringy and what was billed on the menu as "Lobster Thermador" was something that never saw a lobster. Someone ought to buy Keller a cookbook. I was served some soupy sauce covering what ...
Sail Date: February 2022

horrific experience

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
SQ77
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

ship was changed from Sojourn to Ovation (slightly larger) and it was impressed on me that I must read the T & Cs - which I did. Seabourn, unknown to me when I went on board, already had Covid cases on board and which spread rapidly round crew, staff and guests. Isolation seemed chaotic and safety measures were lax - I was passed in corridors by staff exiting Covid cabins in full PPE and not ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

absolutely amazing time!! 7 night greek isles to rome

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Mediterranean

User Avatar
kandylandmo
10+ Cruises

we have been avid silver seas fans. unfortunately on our last cruise, they dropped the ball in so many ways. we had been on seabourn exactly twelve years ago to the week, that was on the odyssey. we decided to give seabourn another try. we were thrilled with the experience. cruising in the time of covid requires a tremendous amount of nerve and patience. we had to have pcr's test, then a nasal ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Covid outbreak on Seanourn Ovation

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Seabourn Covid
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Currently on Seabourn Ovation and covid outbreak. My husband - double jabbed -pcr and lat flow negative before boarding is positive - along with many others. I’m confined to my cabin. First thing we were told to do was we did not need masks despite the ship having previously visited Mykonos and there reportedly being at least one case of covid on board. Funnily enough the Captain has a new ...
Sail Date: October 2021

A Greek Revival

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Mediterranean

User Avatar
leaj
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We booked this cruise by default. My DH and I were supposed to sail to the Amazon March 2020 but Covid stopped that. Then we rebooked for Australia - cancelled, rebooked for Bbaltic- cancelled, etc. Finally Greece opened and we jumped. This trip would have been iconic if the weather was bit cooler, but we were so thankful to sail again and on this amazing ship. There were six in our party. We ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Good but with some reservations.

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Asia

User Avatar
SO LITTLE TIME
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Not having cruised to the extent of some others, we have previously sailed with Silverseas and Oceania and so do have something to compare with. Firstly, the good: Embarking in Hong Kong it was really nice to have our luggage already in our cabin by the time we got there, which was less than 15 minutes from kerbside drop-off! The cabin was very spacious ( V5 grade ) with the benefit of a ...
Sail Date: February 2020

South China Sea 28 day Feb 1-28 gone BAD!!!!

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Asia

User Avatar
MargjazO
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are avid cruisers (7 lines) and this is our 4th with Seabourn. This was suppose to be our 'celebratory' 40th wedding anniversary dream vacation! The corona virus situation was a fast paced, evolving situation which we were acutely aware of. We landed in Hong Kong, our start point on Jan 31/20. The WHO had declared the Corona Virus a "global health emergency" the day before. ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

First Time Seabourn

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Asia

User Avatar
gevets595
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised quite a bit with a number of cruise lines and enjoyed most of them. Seabourn had been on our wish list as we had heard good things. We enjoy Asia, have good friends in Singapore, and the cruise offered a good blend of ports and sea day. From arriving at the pier to departing the ship the service we received was outstanding in every way. There is no shortage of staff who are ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

