"I booked the Cable Car tour through Royal in advance as I have done this trip before back in 2008 and it is one their best for value as you get to queue jump the cable car and get a quided tour and bus ride to/from the ship.I see the self service buffet is back and yes, sadly so are people piling everything onto one plate including pudding on the top of their main course...."Read More
Mick B
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s
This was the first cruise after a loooong break due to covid.
So the reason we booked this cruise, was that’s it’s close from home (Norway) and we know all destinations well. But it’s a CRUISE!
Normally we sail X. But the dates and ports of call fitted well for our tactics. So it was nothing new and adventurous on the plan, just a good cruise and all that it offers.
This cruise, I ...
Originally, I chose a different cruise, it was 11 nights on the Vision OTS from USA to South America, but my wife had got ill after the last cruise in October 2021 and was advised not to fly long-haul, so I swapped it for this one.
So, we travelled down by train from Nottingham to London and then tubed it into Heathrow T5 where I had arrange for a Antigen test for us both before getting on our ...
the best advice I could give you is to cancel if you have a reservation on the VOYAGER OF THE SEAS.
There are a lot of problems on this ship
during our cruise they didn't heat pools !!! (economy !) and closed 4 hots tubs on 6, they said they had to fix it.. they opened it the last day and HOT TUBS didn't work (no bubbles)
They didn't want to spend a lot of money during this cruise so ...
This was our third trip on voyager and we felt that due to the corona virus issues we should have been kept far more informed than we were. Seven sea days was a joke especially as the ship could have returned to Australian port prior to the 14 day self isolation bane was brought in. Our junior suite was certainly not what I would have called clean let alone sanitised. We regularly had no room ...
Booked this cruise 6 months ago. From the get go was a terrible experience. Boarding was chaotic, over 2 hours to board despite having first boarding time of 11.30 am. Itinerary changes supposed to visit 6 islands. Ended up going to 2. No information given from crew. Stuck doing laps around sydney. 11 night cruise turned to 7 sea days. The new gym set up is a joke. Refurbishment.... What ...
My Wife and I had time off organised and we hadn't been on a cruse since we were both 19, so this was our chance to to try cruising again.
Ports of call were out of Royal Caribbean's control, due to Covid-19. My major complaint is the up-selling that takes place as soon as your board the ship. We found the price of alcohol on a supposed duty free ship out of this world. I was drinking ...
With the Corona Virus spreading rapidly, we were lucky to be able to cruise at all and were aware that things may change so we set out to enjoy our anniversary holiday with a positive frame of mind. We had an enjoyable day in Noumea and 2 days on Mystery Island and quite a few sea days. We have been well compensated for the lack of ports. We were well fed, accommodated, and entertained . We did ...
We really enjoyed the people we met.
The ship is fantastic, with a friendly crew. The shipboard experience was good. Lots to do, trivia, lectures, activities. The dinning was, as expected, very good. With lots of good choices meals and the buffets.
We were okay with the initial change in itinerary, adding two overnights in Vanuatu. We understood that we could not get off in Neumea because ...
As avid cruisers, we had a world trip organised from Feb-Oct 2020, which includes 7 cruises. We even started up our own blog for the trip thriftydrifting.com . A week before our first cruise was to depart our home in Fremantle, WA, the cruise was cancelled ( due to Covid19) , with everything going haywire quickly we had a few weeks up our sleeves so quickly booked in on back to back Cruises on ...
Voyager of the seas refurbishment.
Johnny rockets & the large spa in the gym had been removed & replaced with suites. Great for RCL but not so great for customers who cannot afford a suite.
Pinstripes class & suites now have what was the old diamond room & Diamond & diamond plus members are now removed from using the beautiful glass room upstairs to what I think was a old cigar room next to ...