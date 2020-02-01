Review for Sirena to Caribbean - All

We normally cruise on Celebrity .We wanted to try an Oceania Cruise and the price was right. The cruise was disappointing .The ship was very small. You felt the ocean and every movement . There was not much to do. We are used to a much bigger ship with more activities. Oceania hypes the food as the best at sea, I did not find that to be the case. One night in the main dining room we had to wait a ...