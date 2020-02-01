  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Oceania Sirena Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
233 reviews
8 Awards
Red Ginger Restaurant 3-11-20
Picture of cabin 6004 looking from window to entry.
Pool deck. Small, but nice. A miniature version of Marina.
Sirena, port side. Cabin 6004 is the circular porthole second from the fron
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
233 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Great itinerary! Service and food, not so much.....
"We chose this cruise because of the itinerary, the smaller ship size, the expectation of great food and service, and our past experience with Oceania.We were anticipating great food throughout our trip based on our past experience and the fact that Oceania bosts they have the "best cuisine at sea"...."Read More
goredsox98 avatar

goredsox98

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 233 Oceania Sirena Cruise Reviews

Sirena cruise to Spain, Portugal and Bordeaux

Review for Sirena to World Cruise

User Avatar
Lingo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because my husband is of Spanish heritage. Disappointed with shore excursions with a number of them cancelled for OE tours. Tours were repetitive in Spain. One terrific tour in Portugal on 4x4 jeep. Best tour of trip. Did not go to two ports due to choppy seas. Cancelled tour to St Malo for Mt St Michelle which was highlight of cruise. Wine tasting tour was terrible at a Chateau. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Great itinerary! Service and food, not so much.....

Review for Sirena to Mediterranean

User Avatar
goredsox98
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary, the smaller ship size, the expectation of great food and service, and our past experience with Oceania. The cruise overall was wonderful. The ship was clean, our penthouse suite was amazing, and the ports were awesome! This was our first time visiting Spain and Portugal and we loved it! Embarkation was a disappointment. We asked numerous times ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Poor port selection

Review for Sirena to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Holytour
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Sacred Holy Tour, spent two glorious days in Jerusalem and Bethlehem to return to our ship located in a commercial industrial port for three days and two nights...it was inconvenient, noisey, dirty, and ugly view. Just so Oceania could save a few bucks. This is a luxury cruise ship treating us like cattle. We had trash bin outside our balcony, working port with trucks running all night. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Wonderful Service in Crisis Situation

Review for Sirena to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
xquizitluddite
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was influenced by politics from its start. Travel to Cuba was banned, so Oceania substituted other Caribbean islands from the original three-city tour. Then, the coronavirus caused a world-wide panic and pandemic. Measures were instituted aboard the ship to keep everyone safe by limiting access to food and ensuring sanitizers were used regularly before entering restaurants. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Best Experience so Far

Review for Sirena to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Marcoottawa
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Electronic Bookings and web site are relatively user friendly for both planning and managing the reservation. We were given dates at which time we could book shore excursions, specialty dining restaurants, and offered other information. On board, the Internet service is slow as on all cruise ships but the fact that passengers can use hand held devices means that for easy access it is best to log ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Smallest bathroom for a luxury cruiseline

Review for Sirena to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
chayagolda01
10+ Cruises

Heard Oceania was wonderful so friend and I decided to take this cruise. I had done similar cruise in terms of ports on Princess the month before with husband, daughter and 6 year old granddaughter. Speciality restaurants were excellent. Food in dining room for dinner was good but not outstanding. As this is small ship, buffet limited. Casino is tiny. No craps table. Very limited programming on ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Caribbean Calm

Review for Sirena to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
chuckaroney
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We've traveled on Oceania in the past and wanted to try one of the smaller ships - hence, the Sirena. The ship is lovely, after the recent renovations, but is not for everyone. The cabins are quite nice- the bathroom is not - it's sooo tiny,,,and the shower - well, let's just day it''s a challenge. One wonders why they were not enlarged...The itineraries seem port-intensive, which is a good ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

6 hours late coming home-missed flight home-

Review for Sirena to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Fdollie
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I had sailed with Oceania before it was taken over by Norwegian Cruise Lines. This was our first cruise since then. Dining room service so horrible. I complained in writing and was approached by an Assistant Captain while we were dining with friends in the evening. He wanted to talk about my dining room complaint. When i suggested we do that at another time, he said he wanted to do it now (in ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Disappointed with food, entertainment, Activities

Review for Sirena to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
garyg2000
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Family recommended this cruise line and went with family and friends. This is our 7th or 8th cruise in last two years. Pros: Staff was friendly, accommodating, room very clean. John at the omelette station was an artist and made breakfast very enjoyable. Sauna, steam room and showers very good--Great water therapy tub with jet movement Cons:: Dining and food experience ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Not up to expectations

Review for Sirena to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
algtch
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We normally cruise on Celebrity .We wanted to try an Oceania Cruise and the price was right. The cruise was disappointing .The ship was very small. You felt the ocean and every movement . There was not much to do. We are used to a much bigger ship with more activities. Oceania hypes the food as the best at sea, I did not find that to be the case. One night in the main dining room we had to wait a ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Other Oceania Ship Cruise Reviews
Insignia Cruise Reviews
Insignia Cruise Reviews
Marina Cruise Reviews
Nautica Cruise Reviews
Regatta Cruise Reviews
Riviera Cruise Reviews
