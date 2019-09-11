  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Scenic Jasper Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
143 reviews
Scenic buses followed us for part of the trip. They were used for shore exc
Corridor to our cabin
The Jasper lounge where we spent a lot of time
Bathroom
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
143 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
The royal treatment on the Danube
"This was our first river cruise, and we chose Scenic simply b/c the dates suited us.We are now going to book Scenic's Mekong River cruise...."Read More
rinnaroo avatar

rinnaroo

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 143 Scenic Jasper Cruise Reviews

Amaaaaazing!

Review for Scenic Jasper to Europe - All

User Avatar
Linkev
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

First ever river cruise and Scenic went way beyond our expectations. The crew were so hard working, polite and respectful. The food and drink superb. We had a junior balcony suite which was just perfect for us. We went on all the excursions including the cycling ones. All were very well organised and executed. The ship was kept exceptionally clean by the house keeping team. Scenic tailor ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

The royal treatment on the Danube

Review for Scenic Jasper to Europe - All

User Avatar
rinnaroo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first river cruise, and we chose Scenic simply b/c the dates suited us. I preferred to book with a more well-known cruise line and was skeptical, never having heard of Scenic before. Well, end of story, they earn 5 stars! Vastly exceeded our expectations. First, our cabin was perfect, adequate space and storage, and the roll-down veranda arrangement proved to be as enjoyable as the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Superb way to celebrate a special event

Review for Scenic Jasper to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
CSDS
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this river cruise to celebrate our Ruby wedding anniversary. We wanted a big of luxury and the opportunity to meet like minded people, have good food and to visit interesting places. This cruise certainly delivered all of that and more. We chose a balcony suite on the top deck - to be fair, it was just about all that was available when we booked. The only real negative was that it ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

We were pleasantly surprised with our first river cruise!

Review for Scenic Jasper to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
mmoeller
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were impressed even before we boarded for our cruise! On the day before sailing we found the dock and boarded to ask a few questions. The staff was quite pleasant and accommodating. This was definitely a different experience than an ocean cruise. We brought our luggage to the ship around 11 am on the first day and they stored it while we ate lunch and then left the ship to explore ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Nice Ship but let down by food and false promises

Review for Scenic Jasper to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jacquibabs
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose scenic as they are supposed to be one of the best. So, the positives - NIce looking ship, cabins comfortable if a little small, good bathrooms, - Staff on the whole are excellent and work very hard. - Pleasant lounge area. -Good selection of excursions. - Good entertainment when there was some. The Negatives - It was the worst food I have had on any cruise ship. It ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Nice Ship but let down by food and false promises

Review for Scenic Jasper to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jacquibabs
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Scenic Jasper - Jewels of Europe cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest 30/9 (not 25/9) We chose Scenic as they are supposed to be one of the best and this bucket list trip was a treat for my husband who had just celebrated his 70th birthday. First of all, let me say that it is a very nice-looking ship and obviously quite new with nice décor and furnishings. WE had a balcony cabin which was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

An inspired choice

Review for Scenic Jasper to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cotswold Duo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was an excellent cruise with superb accommodation, food and helpful and attentive crew. Our Panoramic suite was well fitted out. We could find no fault. Our butler provided extremely good service, nothing was too much trouble. Our fridge was kept well stocked but was little used as drinks were available at all times in the bar. The house manager, George(not the correct spelling), was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Terrific cruise. Great service, great excursions

Review for Scenic Jasper to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
B. Harrison
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Friends had been on this cruise & highly recommended it. Our whole experience was terrific. Our cabin was really comfortable, well-appointed & well serviced. We had lots of great options for shore excursions, most of which were both entertaining & educational, with many “Ah-hah” moments. All but one of our guides were well informed & entertaining. All through the cruise we had a terrific food ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Excellent

Review for Scenic Jasper to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Helen and Gerhard
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This cruise was highly recommended by several friends who had done many scenic and other cruises. Obviously scenic came out on top and this was the cruise we chose - with absolutely no regrets. The fact that we had to change ships because of low water levels only added to the adventure. The next down side was the comparison of ships. The Jasper was every bit as luxurious as anticipated, but the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Happy. Holiday

Review for Scenic Jasper to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Gorobbo
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

After searching for cruises we chose this Scenic European river cruise and also speaking with family and friends and we were not disappointed The service and food were.great and our tour director Sylvia was helpful organised and informative even calling us taxi’s when she was very busy We both would like to especially thank Sylvia for her help in details for daily activities We would like to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

