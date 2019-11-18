  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Scenic Opal Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
150 reviews
Sometimes the views are not very “scenic”.
River cruising views
Roomy Diamond Deck Suite with full sized glass windows
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
150 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Rhine River Cruise : Basel to Amsterdam (NOT BLACK SEA EXPLORER)
"Everything included in price- no ‘extras’ billing unlike other cruise lines.However this is a cruise that is more active than, say, Saga would be...."Read More
The river cruise queen avatar

The river cruise queen

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 150 Scenic Opal Cruise Reviews

Good; not great. Not luxury as advertised.

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - All

User Avatar
Marika71
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

First, Scenic had terrible issues with their website and staffing. So it was practically impossible to communicate with anyone even months before the cruise. We never received as much as a document or a pamphlet to tell us what was expected of us as passengers or what was the actual itinerary and times for embark and disembark. Everything was a huge mystery to us! No email was answered, no ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Rhine River Cruise : Basel to Amsterdam (NOT BLACK SEA EXPLORER)

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - All

User Avatar
The river cruise queen
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Wonderful cruise. Only 2nd one post Covid closure and the crew and staff couldn’t do enough for us. Absolutely wonderful job they did. Everything looked after including Mercedes taxi from home to airport. Super clean cabin, with butler. Replenished drinks fridge twice a day ( included in price). Three fantastic meals - buffet breakfast and lunch and three course waiter dinner. Everything ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Christmas Wonderland cruise - Amsterdam to Budapest 2019

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
granton57
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Scenic river cruise, which was advertised as a “Christmas Wonderland”. There wasn’t any Christmas wonderment about it. The only decorations were a tree in the entrance, one in the lounge and 2 foam snowflakes on the windows in the lounge. In the dining room a small table decoration per table. That was it, no lights etc. We parked next to a few ships who were beautifully ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

The scenic grinch stole Christmas

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
J59d
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have done previous Scenic River Cruises and loved them. We wanted to immerse ourselves in all things European Christmas with the luxury of scenic. However Scenic didn’t provide anything Christmas on this cruise. Lacking Christmas decoration, no special Christmas Eve dinner and no special Christmas Day festival. Very disappointing. This cruise was at the end of the season and Scenic Crystal was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Lackluster Rhine "Christmas Market" cruise

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
nancyevans
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Having done two previous cruises with Scenic and a Christmas market cruise with their sister company Emerald, I was really looking forward to this cruise. What a disappointment!! While I would consider another cruise with Scenic, I do not recommend their Rhine Christmas Market cruise. 1. No on-board Christmas/holiday ambiance. Meager decorations that included a couple of decorated trees ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Switzerland extension and Christmas Market River Cruise

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Johnie271
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise due to the Switzerland extension before hand and the great reviews of Scenic. The extension was amazing. We eventually got on the Scenic Opal in Basal and began our cruise down the Rhine. The ship was perfect. Very clean, modern, and welcoming. The cruise director (Andreea) was waiting to welcome us aboard and was always available to answer any question or solve any ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Disappointing Christmas Market Cruise

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Sprinter57
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Very disappointed in this Christmas river cruise. Very disappointed in the ship. 2 Christmas trees and small table ornaments on the tables does not make a themed Christmas cruise. We saw other companies ships that had Christmas lights and decorated balconies on the top decks that looked amazing. Some of the markets we stopped at were only average and the one village and market that was amazing ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Not Really a Christmas Market Cruise, despite how it is sold.

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Fceexp1
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

For the most part, I have good words and praise for the actual cruise ship staff. They could not fix or be held accountable for things beyond their control, chiefly the marketing of what this cruise was supposed to deliver. The cruise is billed as a Christmas market tour. But let’s put this promise to test. Day 2 involved a departure from AMS at 13.00, so what do you really see of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Christmas Market cruise

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
John5671
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I first want to mention some statistics about our cruise: There were about 160 people on the ship: 10 people from Canada, 10 people from the US, about 30 people from New Zealand, and the rest were from Australia. The cruise director is from Austria, one waitress is from Poland, and most of the staff is from Serbia. So you'll definitely meet interesting people from around the world! There ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

2019 Christmas Market Cruise with Prague extension

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jrhouser
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second cruise with Scenic. Our first was on Scenic Jewel for 8 days, and we had a blast, so we went with Scenic once again. I had been to Christmas markets before but my wife had not, so I told her our next cruise would be the Christmas market cruise. We started out with the Prague extension first, and the hotel, The Art Deco Imperial Hotel, was outstanding. I had never been in a ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Find a Scenic Opal Cruise from $3,995

Other Scenic Ship Cruise Reviews
Scenic Jade Cruise Reviews
Scenic Jade Cruise Reviews
Scenic Azure Cruise Reviews
Scenic Amber Cruise Reviews
Scenic Sapphire Cruise Reviews
Scenic Diamond Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.