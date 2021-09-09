"No one got sick, but in the changeover from Croatia to Greece, one of the boarding passengers tested positive and was removed to quarantine by men in hazmat gear and everywhere they had been on board was sanitized.The island of Evia (not one we were going to) had to be evacuated due to fire and while we were in Rhodes, the weather alarm on my phone went off, warning of wildfires...."Read More
simchabayla
10+ Cruises
•
Age 80s
Filters
1-10 of 1,352 Viking Ocean Viking Sea Cruise Reviews
We scheduled our Mediterranean Odyssey cruise in 2018 for April 2020. After cancelation in 2020 and then again in 2021 due to Covid we finally were able to cruise in April of 2022, an exciting event. Preparations for travel to meet Covid requirements were a little stressful, but we successfully navigated the many requirements for the airlines and Viking. We flew into Barcelona Spain to embark on ...
This seemed right for us as we have no interest in the big cruise ships. It was about 2/3 full, so never crowded. Staff was wonderful throughout. We asked to be seated with a certain waiter after discovering how excellent he was. They always accommodated us and eventually didn't need us to ask for him.
All the wait staff work multiple locations and we became very familiar with many of ...
THE Viking SEA was beyond our expectations ...We had a voucher to use from a previous canceled river cruise and did not want to wait until summer to try for another river cruise at the time. I was ready to get back into the travelling world! I was following the comments from previous ocean cruises on the SEA ...and felt comfortable with what I read regarding their procedures with the safety ...
Beautiful ship, outstanding service.
I can enjoyed each of the port stops. Nice variety of shore excursions.
The food was excellent. It was well prepared and presented. And delicious. From the stories I had heard about cruises in general I was worried about gaining weight, but there were many healthy options. The enhanced restaurant options were well done and included in price.
I ...
My wife and I booked an ocean cruise for our Christmas holiday and made sure it was long enough to also include New Year’s Eve, our anniversary. We were so excited!
We’ll, we were excited until we started trying to book our dining and excursions. I don’t know how Viking works it, but they open the booking at 11:00 PM eastern and I started up to be able to get good reservations. Dining ...
First of all big thanks to Viking for doing a great job and delivering a perfect product under enormous pressure from all kinds of officials (CDC, local authorities etc. you name it...). We even visited Dominica which turned away Celebrity Equinox due to Covid cases.
Viking arranged us perfect flights to San Juan. Embarkation was pretty fast and smooth. About the ship: it's our second time on ...
I feel compelled to write a review since nobody has reviewed since Viking changed it's policy on allowing passengers to be free in port. We found out on our 10 October departure from Athens to Venice that we were only the 2nd cruise to be allowed free reign in port. We were thrilled. Starting pre-cruise in Crete we shopped alot knowing it was possible we wouldn't be allowed off the ship. But we ...
My partner and I chose this cruise to celebrate our 25th anniversary. We previously have had five cruises with Viking and were never disappointed. We had two wonderful dinners at Manfredi’s an Italian themed restaurant. The food and service was excellent in every respect including the buffet restaurant. The ships are very modern, all have the same theme and layout. We were PCR tested every ...
I chose Viking because of my prior experience in the five river cruises that I have sailed on before. Travel in comfort, that is for certain. Got the drinks package and it was a great choice. All personnel were very helpful and outstanding customer service throughout. The excursions were well managed on time and outstanding guides. The stateroom was very confortable with plenty of room in the ...
We took the combined cruise from Malta and thoroughly enjoyed the entire cruise. The Viking team handled the Covid restrictions well and made it less intrusive than it could have been. Overall, it was a great three weeks. We enjoyed Malta, the Greek islands, and Croatia. We had to skip Montenegro because of Covid restrictions. Otherwise, the tour stops were very good. For some locations we were ...