Norwegian Bliss Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1241 reviews
Skagway, Alaska
Glacier bay
The bliss at Ward Cove, ketchikan Alaska
Bliss Balcony for Aft-facing penthouse.
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
1241 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
1-10 of 1,241 Norwegian Bliss Cruise Reviews

Captive Cruiser

Review for Norwegian Bliss to Alaska

User Avatar
Wayson1952
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as a small Celebration cruise to see Alaska for the 5th time after finally also we chose the Bliss as we have sailed with Norwegian they many global areas ! The Bliss being a new ship we thought WHY NOT ! Upon embarkation and our 1st meals we started to notice what is we suppose is to be Norwegian’s NEW Normal . 1. Lower quality Food , sub par, Low Grade Beef ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: The Haven Aft-Facing Penthouse with Balcony

Great cruise, mediocre food/service

Review for Norwegian Bliss to Alaska

User Avatar
SeatheWorldbffs
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Norwegian is by far our favorite cruise line for many reasons. Service, food, and open bar are the big 3. Service on this particular cruise was subpar. To start, the embarkation process was a nightmare. First alaskan cruise of the year for the port of Seattle and I think the embarkation crew were still hibernating for the winter. They passed out the boarding group numbers last minute, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

We were just very bored….

Review for Norwegian Bliss to Alaska

User Avatar
TracyRap
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose to cruise on the Bliss to Alaska mainly due to the newness of the ship, figuring it would have plenty of activities throughout the week. While the ship was beautiful and more modern than the typical (our stateroom bathroom was divine!), the activity schedule was sorely lacking. We’ve taken about 8 cruises so we aren’t new to cruising but previous cruises have been in warm water and on ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite

Beautiful Ship, Great Staff

Review for Norwegian Bliss to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
SATXcruiserDeb
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first cruise since Covid, and we had never experienced a cruise to the Mexican Riviera. We had a wonderful experience with just a few glitches. 1) The ship itself is gorgeous, lots of attention to details, beautiful artwork and sculptures. 2) The staff, 100% of everyone we encountered, went out of their way to make you feel welcome. I’ve done many cruises and have always run ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Bliss

Review for Norwegian Bliss to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
aocmand
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Let the Bliss Begin April 3, 2022 – April 10, 2022 This long awaited vacation is here, Lydia had taken care of all reservations, transfers so all we had to do is show up and go along for the ride. It was an eight day cruise to the Mexican Rivera. Ports were Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta. We flew out of New Orleans to Los Angles, where a transfer bus took us right to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite

A blissful time on the Norwegian Bliss

Review for Norwegian Bliss to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
GINNY L
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Just got off the Bliss on March 27th. We had a great time. Service was awesome everywhere we went. The ship was about half full. We were in cabin 10918 aft cabin. Very large with a large balcony. I wish there was more storage in the bathroom. Specialty dining we did Le Bistro, Ocean Blue, Cagneys, and food Republic. Food republic is known for sushi but they have lots of other vegan and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Large Balcony

Very Impressed

Review for Norwegian Bliss to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
klm1579
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 51st cruise and our first on Norwegian. Started cruising in the 90's and never heard anything good or anyone recommend Norwegian. I'll set the record straight at least for our cruise in the Haven. This cruise exceeded our expectations. Our recent cruises (all were in suites) were on Celebrity Millennium (Aug 2022), Ovation of the Seas (Sept 2022) and Allure of the Seas (Oct 2022). ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: The Haven Aft-Facing Penthouse with Large Balcony

First Cruise in 35 YEARS!!

Review for Norwegian Bliss to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
cool to cruise
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

After a very lengthy hiatus, we decided to consider cruising again. First we narrowed down a destination and time and then researched online and compared options. Our decision finally came down to the recommendation of trusted friends who had cruised on Norwegian ships a number of times in recent years. Happy to report we were not disappointed with a single thing on our Mexican Riviera cruise on ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony Stateroom

Cruising the Mexican Riviera with Bliss

Review for Norwegian Bliss to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
rsato
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

17th cruise, 12th on Norwegian, 2nd on the Bliss. My wife and I enjoy cruising to exotic destinations but decided to make a last minute booking on the Bliss to escape the cold and rainy weather of the Pacific Northwest. We previously sailed on the Bliss to Alaska and I thought very highly of the ship and its crew. Things I liked on this sailing: The crew was friendly and for the most part went ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: The Haven Courtyard Penthouse with Balcony

Not up to expected

Review for Norwegian Bliss to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
anchor2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 29th cruise, with cruising on 6 different lines. We booked this cruise because we had already booked the Princess Majestic the week before. That cruise was to be a Love Boat cruise with the crew of the show to be on the ship. They canceled one month before the cruise. Back to the Bliss, we arrived at the ship early as we stayed at a hotel the night before. We mostly book an inside ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

