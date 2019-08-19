"We took the Viking European River Cruise of two weeks during the second week of May.Having taken a Viking Pacific Ocean Cruise of 31 days in January, I was impressed then with the daily Covid-19 testing, the accommodations, activities, and the training of the crew...."Read More
We chose this cruise as it sailed from Amsterdam through Europe to Budapest none that we had visited before. We loved the walking tours through all the places visited and we learnt a lot more European history all of which was very educational and interesting.The staff on board were very attentive, new their jobs and good fun making us feel very relaxed.
We took the Viking European River Cruise of two weeks during the second week of May. It was excellent in all respects, including the weather. Having taken a Viking Pacific Ocean Cruise of 31 days in January, I was impressed then with the daily Covid-19 testing, the accommodations, activities, and the training of the crew. The same high level of experiences was evident in our river cruise of two
My husband and I had never been on a cruise before, but going on a river cruise down the Danube and Rhine has always been a dream of mine. We took the 14 night Grand European Tour and it was an exceptional experience, the Viking Staff were so personable and friendly, attentive and helpful, most of them knew us by name. The ships are beautiful and modern, the food is out of this world and the
This was a gift cruise from my parents. What an incredible experience. From the initial booking of the cruise to the final leg of our flight, all we can say is that it was so organized and easy. The online site for information and booking our excursions and keeping abreast of our travel information. It all worked so well.
The flights were fantastic and once we arrived on the ship, ...
"I'm sorry to tell you, but you tested positive for Covid." Not the words you are supposed to hear when relying on Viking's "Cruise With Confidence". But think about it, if you test 125 fully vaccinated and boosted people every day while Covid is raging and the 125 people are "exploring the world with curiosity" some of them are going to get Covid. And we weren't the first on our boat, the
I wanted to see several countries in a short period of time and this cruise definitely fit the bill. We also visited three capital cities. The ship was immaculately appointed and the staff was so attentive. I did not expect everything to go so smoothly and was able to fully enjoy each day of the cruise because everything was so well planned out and explained to us. I found the other travellers
This was our first river cruise and this cruise was exceptional. It was a great way to see the countryside as well as an opportunity to visit several different places. Viking was top notch from the time we arrived at the airport until we checked in at the airport to return home. We have never experienced a company which was as prompt as Viking was. My husband was relieved to see a Viking
Over the years many of our friends have taken Viking River Cruises and spoke very highly of them. So when we were finally able to take a River Cruise, we went with Viking. We choose the Grand European Cruise because it included stops and tours of many cities that were on our travel "Bucket List". Viking did not disappoint - our cruise was outstanding from arrival to departure.
We were ...
We booked this cruise and my sister and brother-in-law joined us. They were returning to Europe for the first time since their marriage in Germany back in 1967. Had a wonderful time in Amsterdam (two night pre extension) walking around the city. Hotel Okura was pleasant but quite a walk to the museum area. Breakfast buffet was nice buy very pricey. Evening meals were taken at restaurants in the
I travelled with two friends after my recent retirement. After making all arrangements I broke my ankle in April. So I went in cruise in a boot. Not optimal but I made it work. I only had to cancel one excursion. I can't say enough about the entire staff. They were excellent, pleasant, informative, helpful, always cheerful and made sure if our comfort. Rooms were kept up. Food was excellent and