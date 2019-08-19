Review for Viking Skirnir to Europe - River Cruise

My husband and I had never been on a cruise before, but going on a river cruise down the Danube and Rhine has always been a dream of mine. We took the 14 night Grand European Tour and it was an exceptional experience, the Viking Staff were so personable and friendly, attentive and helpful, most of them knew us by name. The ships are beautiful and modern, the food is out of this world and the ...