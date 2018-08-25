This was my fourth and probably last star clipper cruise. The clipper was recently placed back in service after a 2 year dry dock - where it seems it just sat with no real improvements. Decking was in horrible shape after 2 years of no use - some of which had broken materials and had to be taped off. Plumbing in our cabin didn’t work and needed to be fixed ( never really worked well but it did ...
Some will love this unique sailing ship experience. For us it was interesting and had its good moments with some great scenery in the Andaman Sea, but was spoiled by a very noisy cabin (due to the ship's generator running 24/7), and an overall lack of personal space. We will not repeat the experience, as we prefer a private balcony cabin and an evening buffet meal option.
The ship never ...
This is a great intimate soft adventure but with all the luxuries. We shared the experience with 144 other passengers but you never felt crowded. Every sail away the sails were raised along with emotions.
Dining was very good with a six course meal should you choose with full waiter service. Drinks were well priced with house drinks at 3.5 Euro along with an excellent wine list from house ...
We chose Star Clipper on recommendation of our independent travel agent as being a great ship to go on for a first voyage. It surpassed our expectations and we shall certainly do another one.
We chose this route because we wanted to sample the Borneo wildlife and we saw orangutans, sun bears, many monkeys and crocodiles.
The ship exuded class and comfort, the service was excellent and the ...
Choose the cruise to get some sun after the European winter and because of a recommendation from cruising friends.
Star Clipper herself is becoming tired and in some areas is looking her age but you very quickly forget this as the experience gets better and better by the day. We boarded in Phuket and cruised the Thai islands and Penang. The crew generally were tireless in making things work. ...
A trip on Star Clippers was on our bucket list but this just did not meet our expectations.
Sailing on a clipper ship requires compromises. This is not a 90,000 ton behemoth and you have to accept the space limitations that are to be expected on a 164 passenger 360 foot Barquentine.
The cabins are tiny, the dining room feels cramped. There are not many public rooms. Shaded deck space is ...
Fabulous. Started a two week, back-to-back from Phuket - Northern route first week, then Southern. We had done similar cruises in the Caribbean on the old Windjammer Barefoot Cruise ships back in the early noughties, before they went bust, and on the SV Mandalay twice over the past few years. This time, for a number of reasons, we wanted a bit more luxury and fancied a different route so the South ...
The staff on this ship were excellent, great service and friendly / food was very good. The ship is fascinating to sail on especially when they raise the sails, truly a sight to watch. As it is not a large cruise ship you are not crowded with too many people. Our cabin was small but comfortable.
The only downside, a serious safety concern is getting off/on the gangplank when getting into/out ...
Never been on tall ship cruise before.
Chosen as it coincided with end of a conference in Bali.
Embarkation and disembarkation easy and smooth.
Smaller than traditional large cruise ships - about 70 passengers on board, but at full capacity the ship can take about double that number. Most of passengers from UK, Germany, and a few from USA. English, German and French spoken by the crew for ...
First time on a clipper ship after about 20 other cruise ships from silver seas to celebrity.
Exceeded our expectations with excellent food both quality and choice and the drinks were not expensive.
Itinerary changed due to the earth quakes, but did not affect cruise as we still got to see the Komodo dragons highlight of the cruise and other different islands.
Crew and service was some of ...