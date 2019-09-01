  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
AmaWaterways AmaSerena Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
75 reviews
1 Award
The festive front desk
The Christmas tree in the main reception area
The front desk area
The Bar
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
75 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Great first time!
"I can't say enough about the crew and how they made this holiday cruise extra special I'm really looking forward to taking another cruise with AMAWaterways.There were lots of added touches to make the holiday cruise extra special!..."Read More
lbibeachbum13 avatar

lbibeachbum13

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 75 AmaWaterways AmaSerena Cruise Reviews

First Time Cruisers - Hooked

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - All

User Avatar
wafflesandchocolates
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Our first cruise of any kind could not have been a more enjoyable experience. Our river cruise set sail from Amsterdam and made stops in Hoorn, Middelburg, Ghent, Antwerp, and Rotterdam before returning to Amsterdam. The AmaSerena was beautiful, spotless, and comfortable. The crew was incredibly attentive ... always eager to help ... always with smiling eyes (masks were required in public places ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Great first time!

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - All

User Avatar
lbibeachbum13
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my first river cruise and it definitely won't be my last. Despite the Covid challenges AMA and the great crew of the AMASerena did a fantastic job. There were lots of added touches to make the holiday cruise extra special! The ship was decorated beautifully! They even managed to have Santa Claus join us one night! They went above and beyond at every turn! The ship was always spotless and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Beautiful

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - All

User Avatar
MichiganMichelle
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I went on this Rhine River Christmas Market cruise with a few friends. I had my own stateroom with a balcony and French balcony. The bathroom is positively huge and gorgeous, particularly compared to large cruise ships I’ve been on. We began in Amsterdam and had enough time to explore the city the day before we embarked. Each stop was beautiful and full of Christmas markets, castles, and ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear MichiganMichelle, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, we are delighted to read how much you enjoyed taking full advantage of your river cruise! From your stateroom to visiting...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Rain all week but an outstanding crew made all the difference!

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Capt. Howdie
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Out travel agent recommended this cruise and AMA waterways. Best pick ever. Our crew was fantastic and the highlight was our cruise director Edward. He was truly a outstanding and caring person who made sure everyone was having fun and fixed everything before it could go wrong. It rained and was cold but we had a ball! The crowd was older 60-70’s but there’s plenty to do and each stop was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Best Vacation I've Been On in Years!

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ccoatts
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My financial advisor told me I needed a vacation. How crazy is that? I have visited Europe numerous times and knew I wanted to go on a Christmas Markets river cruise. My travel agent found this one. This was my first experience with AmaWaterways, and it was outstanding. My cabin was lovely and quiet and was cleaned thoroughly and in a flash each morning while I was at breakfast. The food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

Superior Service

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Sandi Barrett
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a Rhine wine cruise and we sailed with another couple. We had Juliet balcony suites that were, for a cruise ship, roomy. Everything is included in this package, so need to worry about drinks during lunch or dinner, excursions are included, special dining, cocktail hour, and all meals and snacks. The crew was pleasant, thoughtful, and attentive. The cleaning staff was discrete and ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Sandi, We are truly touched by your kind words. Thank you for taking the time to share your experience with us. We were delighted to read how much you enjoyed our pleasant crew, fun...

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

Trip of a lifetime

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Pattiray
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was my first River Cruise. Stayed in Zurich one night before trip and took the train to Basel for embarkation. Wonderful crew that was always ready to help , cruise director was always on top of everything, the excursions were planned very well and went smoothly. We were in a deluxe cabin (AA) and the room was very nice. Cabin did have strange smell at certain times. Not sure why. Food ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Pattiray, Thank you so much for choosing to take your first river cruise with us, and thank you for your kind words regarding our crew, director, excursions, and dining. We are...

Sail Date: October 2019

Beautiful Ship, Service was Lacking

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kenny654
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was a classical-music themed charter, sailing from Amsterdam to Basel. Having sailed on a river cruise before with another company, I had a good idea of what to expect. The AmaSerena crew certainly lived up to expectations in terms of service at the front desk, housekeeping service in the cabins, and the all-important role of the Cruise Director -- Bojan did a marvellous job of ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear kenny654, Thank you for taking the time to share your experience with us. We sincerely apologize that your cruise and our service did not exceed your expectations and are disappointed...

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Nice, but not our style

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
surelyacollectible
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The travel agent selected this Rhine cruise on AMA Serena. It was expensive ($10,00) for our cabin, but it included 2-3 tours in each port, all the wine you could drink, and delightful staff. However, the meals were not memorable (better food on the plane), and not all the tours were ones we would enjoy --going to a bar and drinking a local favorite. We decided that those who drink would have ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear surelyacollectable, Thank you so much for taking the time to share your recent experience with us. We are delighted to hear our crew members were able to provide you with a memorable...

Sail Date: October 2019

Surprised by Excellence, Wellness and Fun!

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - All

User Avatar
GwennaB
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I along with 10 other friends just returned from sailing 7 days on this ship. It was excellent in all ways. The food was great - especially the Chef's Table which was no additional charge for each of the guests to enjoy one ight onboard. The Cruise Director, Radostina (Radi) Markovic was fun, knowledgeable and tireless in ensuring that all the passengers had a good time and the ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear GwennaB, Thank you so much for your lovely review of your experience on the AmaSerena. We are delighted to hear you enjoyed everything from our Chef's Table restaurant to our wellness...

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

