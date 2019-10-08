  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Astrild Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
104 reviews
room on the 2nd deck
In Berlin....
Mortizburg Castle, this room is covered by painted leather
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
104 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Lovely cruise with excellent crew
"We had guides who had lived in both West and East Berlin and their perspective about crossing over was fascinating.The optional excursions were well worth the time and money as were the walking tours in Berlin...."Read More
Kirbycamelot avatar

Kirbycamelot

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 104 Viking Astrild Cruise Reviews

Amazing and Memorable Experience

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - All

User Avatar
marythekay
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our third river cruise with Viking. We have also completed approximately 10 ocean cruises with other companies. Once again, Viking outdid themselves! The food onboard was excellent: the best meals I have had on any cruise we have taken. The food is always beautifully presented, cooked perfectly and delicious. The breakfast buffets are inclusive and include special orders from the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Could not have been better.

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - All

User Avatar
Funtimesgal
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary. Crew and ship were tops! River was a pleasure. We heard cuckoo birds in the woods by the river. The tours were interesting and beautiful. The pianist was superb. The meals were fabulous. Other guests were very nice. I would love to go again; threatened to never leave! Everything was clean and modern. Bed was comfortable. Available tea, coffee, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Interesting beginning and end but somewhat boring in the middle.

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - All

User Avatar
Floridaze1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the beginning, Prague and the end, Berlin. The stops in between were interesting but the travel on the river was boring because this is not a busy river and there are not a lot of cities to see like on the Rhine & Danube. Also, there was not enough time in each stop for individual exploration, which we like to do. This was our 3rd Viking river cruise and we found ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Short River cruise with excellent city tours

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - All

User Avatar
CaptnHank
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to visit Berlin for the first time and revisit Prague again after many years. The Viking Astrild is one of the smaller ships in the fleet. Our ship was not fully booked and day tours fit easily in two of Viking’s busses. We were able to meet most of our fellow travelers on the short five days on the river aboard the Astrild. The Elbe is a relatively small river with mostly farm lands an ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Another Fantastic Viking Cruise

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - All

User Avatar
GlandwrWJ
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second river cruise with Viking, and after experiencing the fantastic boats, staff and value, we would not book with any other firm. Post Covid we were a little anxious, however the measures put in place soon put us completely at rest. We added the Hamburg extension at the beginning of our holiday, and the hotel (The Westin Elbphilharmonie) and ICE (inter city express) train ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Lovely cruise with excellent crew

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Kirbycamelot
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because we had never travelled to East Germany before and wanted to see some of the cities of historical significance. Also, had never been to Berlin and were interested in seeing it. Dresden, Potsdam, Meissen, Wittenberg were also fascinating! Our local guides were always knowledgeable and added much to the stops. There was minimum time spent on buses traveling to sites and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

The staff paid attention to every detail to make our trip an excellent adventure

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cruiser from Alabama
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it was affordable with free air and the destinations were of interest to us. We were not disappointed with anything. Our cruise director, captain, all other staff and especially our food director strived to meet our every need. We were treated with respect and felt very well taken care of. I had dietary requirements and our food director seemed to go out of his way ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Elbe River Cruise with Poland

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
penguinfan87
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have been on other river cruises with other vendors. We heard that Viking was the best and wanted to see Berlin and Poland so we thought we would give Viking a try. We agree it's the best although also the most expensive. The service and accommodations were the best. Our tour director and ship director were extremely organized, helpful and had a great sense of humor. We have already booked ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

We love Viking Cruises

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
don9290
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second Viking cruise. Our first was the Grand European which was 21 days including extra days in Amsterdam and Budapest. We really like the cruise portion of this trip. The changing hotels got old quickly but we understood up from that we would be moving around. We like not having to pack up our bags every day and get up early to have them out in the hotel hall. The ship was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

One Surprise After Another

Review for Viking Astrild to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kegmeister
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Elbe River cruise was originally intended to use one boat for the entire trip. But, about two weeks from embarkation we were advised by Viking that the water level of the river was too low and we may have to do some of the trip via bus and use two different boats. When we arrived at the hotel and had our first group meeting with Simon, the Cruise Director, he advised us that not only was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Find a Viking Astrild Cruise

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Jarl Cruise Reviews
Viking Jarl Cruise Reviews
Viking Atla Cruise Reviews
Viking Tor Cruise Reviews
Viking Ve Cruise Reviews
Viking Egil Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.