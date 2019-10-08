"We had guides who had lived in both West and East Berlin and their perspective about crossing over was fascinating.The optional excursions were well worth the time and money as were the walking tours in Berlin...."Read More
This was our third river cruise with Viking. We have also completed approximately 10 ocean cruises with other companies. Once again, Viking outdid themselves!
The food onboard was excellent: the best meals I have had on any cruise we have taken. The food is always beautifully presented, cooked perfectly and delicious. The breakfast buffets are inclusive and include special orders from the ...
Celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary. Crew and ship were tops! River was a pleasure. We heard cuckoo birds in the woods by the river. The tours were interesting and beautiful. The pianist was superb. The meals were fabulous. Other guests were very nice. I would love to go again; threatened to never leave! Everything was clean and modern. Bed was comfortable. Available tea, coffee, and ...
We chose this cruise because of the beginning, Prague and the end, Berlin. The stops in between were interesting but the travel on the river was boring because this is not a busy river and there are not a lot of cities to see like on the Rhine & Danube. Also, there was not enough time in each stop for individual exploration, which we like to do. This was our 3rd Viking river cruise and we found ...
We wanted to visit Berlin for the first time and revisit Prague again after many years. The Viking Astrild is one of the smaller ships in the fleet. Our ship was not fully booked and day tours fit easily in two of Viking’s busses. We were able to meet most of our fellow travelers on the short five days on the river aboard the Astrild. The Elbe is a relatively small river with mostly farm lands an ...
This was our second river cruise with Viking, and after experiencing the fantastic boats, staff and value, we would not book with any other firm. Post Covid we were a little anxious, however the measures put in place soon put us completely at rest.
We added the Hamburg extension at the beginning of our holiday, and the hotel (The Westin Elbphilharmonie) and ICE (inter city express) train ...
Chose this cruise because we had never travelled to East Germany before and wanted to see some of the cities of historical significance. Also, had never been to Berlin and were interested in seeing it. Dresden, Potsdam, Meissen, Wittenberg were also fascinating! Our local guides were always knowledgeable and added much to the stops. There was minimum time spent on buses traveling to sites and ...
We chose this cruise because it was affordable with free air and the destinations were of interest to us. We were not disappointed with anything. Our cruise director, captain, all other staff and especially our food director strived to meet our every need. We were treated with respect and felt very well taken care of.
I had dietary requirements and our food director seemed to go out of his way ...
We have been on other river cruises with other vendors. We heard that Viking was the best and wanted to see Berlin and Poland so we thought we would give Viking a try. We agree it's the best although also the most expensive. The service and accommodations were the best. Our tour director and ship director were extremely organized, helpful and had a great sense of humor. We have already booked ...
This was our second Viking cruise. Our first was the Grand European which was 21 days including extra days in Amsterdam and Budapest. We really like the cruise portion of this trip. The changing hotels got old quickly but we understood up from that we would be moving around. We like not having to pack up our bags every day and get up early to have them out in the hotel hall.
The ship was ...
The Elbe River cruise was originally intended to use one boat for the entire trip. But, about two weeks from embarkation we were advised by Viking that the water level of the river was too low and we may have to do some of the trip via bus and use two different boats.
When we arrived at the hotel and had our first group meeting with Simon, the Cruise Director, he advised us that not only was ...