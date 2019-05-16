Review for Viking Beyla to Europe - All

I chose this cruise because I really wanted to see Prague. Berlin was also an absolute treat. I was disappointed, however, since we spent more nights in hotels than we did on the ship. The hotel in Berlin was so miserably hot we couldn't sleep, and the hotel wasn't able to fix it. I also didn't like that we were only provided breakfast at the hotels. The hotel in Prague was very nice, but I will ...