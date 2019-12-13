"Thanks to Viking, though, for rearranging our flights after a last-minute cancellation by the airline.The only hiccup was upon our arrival in Amsterdam where it took far too long to make it out through passport control and baggage claim but the Viking representative was right there to collect us and take us to our hotel...."Read More
The Viking staff from the beginning to end are superb. Fixing canceled flights, greeting us at the airport, friendly service, and all the little extras that we didn't even know we would need. These are the things that make Viking the only cruise line I will use.
Our room (on the bottom level) was as comfortable as could be. The food was beyond delicious and was perfectly balanced with the ...
We wanted to experience Europe and thought a Rhine River cruise would be a good way to sample several countries.
The Viking experience was top notch. From the day we embarked on board Viking Eir in Basel to the morning we disembarked in Amsterdam we were very well taken care of. The entire crew were great but our Program Director Emily, Hotel Manager Costas, and our Dining Room staff Julia and ...
We chose this cruise so that we could visit parts of Germany and France as well. The cities sounded interesting and it was better than expected. The cities were beautiful and inviting. We were also fortunate that the weather was warm and we had no rain. We enjoyed the beer drinking and food in Germany and the wine and pastries in France!
The crew was helpful and responsive. Our cruise director ...
We were contemplating a Rhine or Danube cruise. We chose the Rhine Getaway because (1) we liked the 8 day duration, and (2) one of us had been to some of the Danube River Port cities already on previous vacations. Rhine provided both of us new cities, even if not new countries. It was an excellent experience for first time river cruisers! We travelled the Basel to Amsterdam direction and added ...
We chose this cruise since we had been interested in the area for awhile. Some of the places we'd already visited but most were new so it was all about discovery and delight. The weather was unusually warm and sunny, making the scenery traveling up the Rhine even more spectacular. The food onboard was exceptional, as always, and staff very professional and attentive. The majority of local ...
We were excited to get underway again after the long COVID delay. All the Viking folks were great and we really enjoyed the trip. The boat was about 3/4 full so seating at meals was easy. They seemed to be getting back up to speed so we would have enjoyed more afternoon and evening educational programs.
The excursions were very good and we enjoyed the visits to many interesting places. Viking ...
We wanted to see this region of Europe in the Fall and the weather and water level did not disappoint! This was our first experience with Viking and we could not help but be impressed with all aspects of the cruise. We cruised with other adult family members, but made many friends during our journey.
Travel at this time was affected by COVID-19, and Viking had this aspect completely covered ...
Boat was good and clean. Food was good, many different choices. Most employees nice and helpful.
Activities. DO NOT GO IF YOU CANT WALK FAR. Everything is a good distance away, even to get on a bus..the joke on the bus was (everyone told us 15 minutes). Bus rides and walking were way longer than that.
No snacks after dinner….Not even at the bar…
COVID test had to be at the desk ...
We had done several Viking river and ocean cruises but had wanted to experience the Christmas Markets. The trip met and exceeded our expectations! Viking, as always, has the best service but the crew were especially excited since this was their next to last trip of the season. Then they return home until April. The ship was fully decorated to embrace the season. And the food choices also reflected ...
This was our third Viking River cruise(Danube followed by China in 2012) which we booked to travel the Rhine at Christmas Markets time.The ship,cabins,excursion buses,guides,all met our expectations when compared to our previous Viking cruises but the food service was much below the level we had come to expect.
The lunch and dinner menus lacked variety,the soups mostly cream based seldom ...