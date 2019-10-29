  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Gefjon Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
128 reviews
dinning on the Terrace in Budapest
Pork knuckle lunch in Cologne, Germany
Kinderdike, Netherlands
Cologne, Germany
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
128 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
1-10 of 128 Viking Gefjon Cruise Reviews

Great way to see Hungary, Austria, Germany and Netherlands

Review for Viking Gefjon to Europe - All

User Avatar
Rick Tait
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise because my cousins booked the cruise and invited me to join them. I must admit, I was curious to find out if this was a good way to travel in Europe. This biggest complaint I have is I wished I was on the cruise longer. This was an amazing trip, with amazing staff to make our journey so wonderful. With Covid still presenting some challenges, this was handled very ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Worry-free, relaxing way to travel.

Review for Viking Gefjon to Europe - All

User Avatar
apleinen
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We choose this cruise due to friends' recommendations. We were so very impressed with the service, arrangements, and how well Viking managed the cruise. Flying into a foreign country where you do not know the language can cause anxiety, but a Viking representative was right there at baggage claim to help us with the entire process. All "issues" during the cruise, such as COVID testing and ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Grand European River Cruise

Review for Viking Gefjon to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kjmurray
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I've wanted to do a river cruise for some time but wasn't sure about what cruise line would have the cities, the excursions or the tour & amenities I was interested in. I did a lot of research, both on-line & at my AAA office. After talking with a AAA representative, comparing all River Cruise Tours & reading comments from passengers, Viking came out as the best one! I was interested in visiting ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Superb itinerary, great service, amazing food and high attention to detail. Everything a traveler could want.

Review for Viking Gefjon to Europe - All

User Avatar
Starstuff
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose for the itinerary - Netherlands and Belgium. The shore excursions were selected with a broad range of interests and excellent opportunities for self education. Sometimes we were within walking distance of the town. If not, transportation was comfortable and convenient. Our guides were knowledgeable and often very entertaining. We particularly enjoyed the full day excursion to Floriade which ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

So happy to be back on Viking!

Review for Viking Gefjon to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
NCTravelers1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Because of Covid, this was the 3rd time we scheduled this cruise. We were elated to be able to travel with Viking again. Because the 1st cruise was cancelled, we were given the option to get our money back or accept a 25% voucher if we rescheduled for a later date, which is what we decided to do. It was a generous offer and we never regretted it. The additional funds allowed us to travel to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

First Viking River Cruise

Review for Viking Gefjon to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Z13111
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Friends advised us that this was a great trip. We found the crew extremely attentive. Food was delightful, particularly the soups and pastries. Breakfasts were very good. We thoroughly enjoyed the variety of wines. Included excursions were more than adequate for our needs. The lounge staff were wonderful and the selections were great. We met what will be forever friends on the trip and have ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

A Trerrifice Grand European Tour on the Gefjon

Review for Viking Gefjon to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
umbrellagirl
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We tried to take a river cruise in the summer of 2021 after several of our planned trips were cancelled. I really didn't believe until the last minute that this cruise would be a "go" due to Covid. Luckily Hungary just allowed Americans to enter the country for a cruise. Our trip ended in the Netherlands just before that country closed its doors to Americans. We were really lucky.When we first ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Viking Grand European

Review for Viking Gefjon to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mc92254
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was outstanding. Everything was first class all the way. Captain met us on the gang plank,with cocktails and snacks after one excursion. Chef gave us dinner recommendations nightly. When it was raining, the crew met us at the bus with umbrellas. Heated mirrors in the bathroom along with heated floors. Treats from ports that were known for special things. Cruise director carried our bags on ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Grand European Cruise exceeded our expectations!

Review for Viking Gefjon to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Croatia2020
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We chose this tour because we could travel through Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Hungary and Czech Republic. Viking Gefjon is a beautiful ship with an outstanding, attentive crew. Our cabin was always fresh and clean every day, dining was delightful with many delicious choices as well as meeting friendly travelers, entertainment was fun and engaging, and our ship director Terry was over the top ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Best Ever

Review for Viking Gefjon to Europe - All

User Avatar
dteddoc
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised quite a bit but never a river cruise and never before with Viking. Itinerary and coordination of whole trip in a hassle free fashion were huge pluses. Lack of extraneous nickel and dime charges for everything was a wonderful change from prior experiences. Viking reputation is well deserved. Quality of service and attention to detail was outstanding. Have cruised other lines and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

