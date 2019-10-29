I chose this cruise because my cousins booked the cruise and invited me to join them. I must admit, I was curious to find out if this was a good way to travel in Europe. This biggest complaint I have is I wished I was on the cruise longer. This was an amazing trip, with amazing staff to make our journey so wonderful. With Covid still presenting some challenges, this was handled very ...
We choose this cruise due to friends' recommendations. We were so very impressed with the service, arrangements, and how well Viking managed the cruise. Flying into a foreign country where you do not know the language can cause anxiety, but a Viking representative was right there at baggage claim to help us with the entire process. All "issues" during the cruise, such as COVID testing and ship ...
I've wanted to do a river cruise for some time but wasn't sure about what cruise line would have the cities, the excursions or the tour & amenities I was interested in. I did a lot of research, both on-line & at my AAA office. After talking with a AAA representative, comparing all River Cruise Tours & reading comments from passengers, Viking came out as the best one! I was interested in visiting ...
Chose for the itinerary - Netherlands and Belgium. The shore excursions were selected with a broad range of interests and excellent opportunities for self education. Sometimes we were within walking distance of the town. If not, transportation was comfortable and convenient. Our guides were knowledgeable and often very entertaining. We particularly enjoyed the full day excursion to Floriade which ...
Because of Covid, this was the 3rd time we scheduled this cruise. We were elated to be able to travel with Viking again. Because the 1st cruise was cancelled, we were given the option to get our money back or accept a 25% voucher if we rescheduled for a later date, which is what we decided to do. It was a generous offer and we never regretted it. The additional funds allowed us to travel to ...
Friends advised us that this was a great trip. We found the crew extremely attentive. Food was delightful, particularly the soups and pastries. Breakfasts were very good. We thoroughly enjoyed the variety of wines. Included excursions were more than adequate for our needs. The lounge staff were wonderful and the selections were great. We met what will be forever friends on the trip and have ...
We tried to take a river cruise in the summer of 2021 after several of our planned trips were cancelled. I really didn't believe until the last minute that this cruise would be a "go" due to Covid. Luckily Hungary just allowed Americans to enter the country for a cruise. Our trip ended in the Netherlands just before that country closed its doors to Americans. We were really lucky.When we first ...
This was outstanding. Everything was first class all the way. Captain met us on the gang plank,with cocktails and snacks after one excursion. Chef gave us dinner recommendations nightly. When it was raining, the crew met us at the bus with umbrellas. Heated mirrors in the bathroom along with heated floors. Treats from ports that were known for special things. Cruise director carried our bags on ...
We chose this tour because we could travel through Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Hungary and Czech Republic. Viking Gefjon is a beautiful ship with an outstanding, attentive crew. Our cabin was always fresh and clean every day, dining was delightful with many delicious choices as well as meeting friendly travelers, entertainment was fun and engaging, and our ship director Terry was over the top ...
We have cruised quite a bit but never a river cruise and never before with Viking. Itinerary and coordination of whole trip in a hassle free fashion were huge pluses. Lack of extraneous nickel and dime charges for everything was a wonderful change from prior experiences. Viking reputation is well deserved. Quality of service and attention to detail was outstanding.
Have cruised other lines and ...