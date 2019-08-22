"To my surprise, there were no Viking staff at the Zurich airport to help us after we were dropped off by the Viking driver.3) For the return trip home, we were told that there will be Viking staff at the airport to guide us to the airline counter...."Read More
We chose this tour because the itinerary appealed to us. The entire cruise far exceeded our expectations. We give superlative reviews to the accommodations, the food and the excursions. Viking’s attention to the fine details is to be commended. We felt quite pampered during the entire trip. The cost of the tour may be more than the average cruise, but then, this was definitely not your average ...
I knew much less about Eastern Europe than places like Vienna, Paris, and London. Viking found interesting things to show and I learned a great deal about these countries. Lots of opportunities to sample local cuisine and meet local people. If I could only do one cruise in my lifetime, it would be the Rhine, but since I've already done that, I'm very glad I chose this one. It helps me ...
Viking excels in customer service. It's amazing how room stewards know my name and room number before I can remember. Food is (unfortunately) excellent. They offered different soups for lunch and dinner, and they were all fabulous. I've been on both ocean and river cruises, and I like how you have the opportunity to meet people a little easier on a river cruise. Dining tables are commonly set ...
1) The agenda for the land excursions are less interesting compared to my river cruise to Normandy 4 months ago. For example,
- Black Forest land excursion is a shopping tour that must be changed. We were driven for 2 hours to 3 shops selling merchandises. It was good that there was a hike up the waterfall (to save the day). It took another 2 hours drive to return to the ship. Recommend to ...
This was the first sailing after lockdown. I have always wanted to try river cruising since I first retired 10 years ago.
Now there is no going back!. I am an experienced traveller and have taken many group tours. This was wonderful from beginning to end. You are picked up at the airport and taken to the ship. I had a French balcony room. It was beautiful, unfortunately my roommate would not ...
This was the virgin voyage for the Lofn after the 2020 pandemic lockdown. The crew had to quarantine prior to our departure for 14 days. Getting into Hungary for our departure was touch and go (because of Covid), but Viking came through with necessary documents that allowed us to enter. I shouldn’t have worried… Breezing through customs with the Viking provided paperwork was easy-peasy and it ...
We have sailed with Viking previously, 2 ocean. We always wanted to do a river cruise. We were the 1st back for this particular itinerary. To say it was outstanding is an understatement. As always, service couldn't have been better, all precautions for health were taken, & then some.The ship has a sun deck equipped with tables and both sit up and lounge chairs. It also had a shuffleboard court and ...
We chose this cruise because we had been planning a river cruise for a fews years. Every time we booked one, my husband had an illness (a stroke for one thing) that prevented us from taking the trip. Last August we thought we would give it one more chance and since the international airfare was free and the late fall trips were on sale, we booked it and we were finally able to take this ...
The accommodations were excellent. The suite layout was very comfortable with everything needed for a comfortable cruise. The dining was exceptional. A nice variety of offerings with an excellent staff. The ship was fairly new so all amenities were in great condition. The time spent at each stop was just about perfect. The excursions were interesting and easy to get to and from with all travel ...
The “Middle Rhine” is a beautiful cruise, spectacular scenery and wonderful shore excursions. Departed as soon as as we landed in Basal and missed exploring that city.
Our second Viking cruise and both were fabulous. Viking does a great job of hiring great crew members that go out of their way to make your experience great. From Captain to Cabin Stewards, they were great.
We enjoyed ...