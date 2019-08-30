  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Mani Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
190 reviews
Windmills in the Netherlands
Only one sunset got some nice pictures
View from the top de4ck at night
Relaxing in the lounge
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
190 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Many things to see in three different countries
"The ship was very smooth on the river; there was no big swaying like on an ocean cruise.The ship was very nice and well-maintained, but it was a smaller river ship and not a large ocean vessel with theaters, shopping, etc...."Read More
djallen101 avatar

djallen101

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

1-10 of 190 Viking Mani Cruise Reviews

Many things to see in three different countries

Review for Viking Mani to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
djallen101
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was a wonderful way to see many different areas in three countries. From centuries old cathedrals in modern cities, to historic WWII battle sites, to countryside excursions. You get to pick from a list of Viking-arranged activities, or go exploring on your own. The cruise was very well-organized. It did not disappoint us. The ship was very nice and well-maintained, but it was a smaller ...
Sail Date: May 2022

A relaxing and educational cruise

Review for Viking Mani to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Joe131
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My wife and I, and two friends chose this cruise because we wanted the experience of a river cruise on a small, intimate ship as our first cruise. We chose this particular cruise, the Rhine River Cruise, for the countries we would travel through, and the fact we could spend a few days in Lake Como. The tour guides were informative and added much to our experience. This was the first cruise ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Loved this cruise

Review for Viking Mani to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
me234
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for an opportunity to spend more time in Paris and for the excursions to Auvers-Sur-Oise and the D-Day sites. The transportation strike in Paris interfered with our extension there, but the cruise itself was wonderful. Viking handled the airport and ship transfers with perfection. The cabin and public spaces were beautiful as always, although we did find the bed rather ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Amazing Adventure!

Review for Viking Mani to Europe - All

User Avatar
dcteal
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

After having sailed the Seine River with Viking, we knew immediately we were booking another river cruise with Viking! After much research, we chose the Rhine. We made a great choice and LOVED sailing the Rhine! The scenery, excursions, staff, ship, food, and fellow travelers were all fabulous! For the first time, we did an add-on prior to sailing. We spent two nights in Amsterdam. That ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Trip of a Lifetime!!

Review for Viking Mani to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ssshamrock
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was all that I wanted to do when I retired and I lived my dream! It exceeded even my lofty dreams! Viking pays attention to every detail from the moment of arrival to the moment we departed for the airport! There were many excursions to choose from. The guides for our excursions were exceptional people who went out of their way for us. One guide knew we were looking for a ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Rhine Gateway Get-Away

Review for Viking Mani to Europe - All

User Avatar
topoceo
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose the Rhine Gateway with Viking because we believed in the Viking brand and wanted Amsterdam to be part of our trip. Also, since this was our first river cruise, we thought eight days would be a good amount of time. From start to finish we felt well taken care of, pampered really! We were met within seconds of picking up our luggage in Amsterdam and that quality of detail continued ...
Sail Date: October 2019

We liked the itinerary

Review for Viking Mani to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mark Richman
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We loved our time in Amsterdam, our hotel was charming and we had a great stay. The transfer to the boat went very smoothly. Rainy weather hampered some of the enjoyment of our stops. Our time in Cologne was too short. We spent a lot of time on the bus as our boat was docked quite a distance from the city. The weather was miserable and there was little time after the tour to explore. The other ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Another great Viking cruise

Review for Viking Mani to Europe - All

User Avatar
ianmac2
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to cruise the Rhine we like Viking and giot a good deal. Food excellent ship very good crew very very good all the trips were good the guides very good . I did like the war time trip to the Culmor valley it was excellent the guide very knowledgeable. made me want to see the film which I bought when I got home. Of al the ships we have been on the Viking crew are definitely the best of ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Our first river cruise

Review for Viking Mani to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rod Horton
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise and we considered that a 7 day Rhine getaway would be the most appropriate taster.We were not disappointed. From embarkation to disembarkation the experience was a delight. The ship was clean from bow to stern. Our cabin had enough space and the verandah was a welcome extension. The food was varied and excellent and I had the opportunity to visit the ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

First river cruise

Review for Viking Mani to Europe - All

User Avatar
zodock
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I don't like cruising. I get sea sick and I dislike the huge number of people on large cruise ships. This cruise had the benefit of a small boat with approximately 100 passengers, being on a river so no sea sickness and the itinerary was perfect. My husband and I had never been to Germany and much of the trip was in Germany. Fantastic port and shore excursions and the ability to walk around on ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

