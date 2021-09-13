  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Modi Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
107 reviews
Cruising
Cruising
Windmills below sea level
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
107 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Great Cruise - should be the first Viking cruise one should take - really shows what a cruise line can do for its passengers
"Going from Budapest to Amsterdam turned out to be great even though we were wanting to extend to visit Prague but it was sold out when we rescheduled to 2022.We have booked 4 other cruises, 3 ocean, Great Lakes in a week, July 2, 2022, Iceland in August and the Mediterranean's Iconic Shores in 2023...."Read More
deaconkula avatar

deaconkula

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

1-10 of 107 Viking Modi Cruise Reviews

Great Experience

Review for Viking Modi to Europe - All

User Avatar
Travelmimi
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Friends had told us about the Viking River Cruise, so we had high expectations. Those expectations were met for the most part. The food and service were very good. Most of the tour guides were top notch and all of them made the tour interesting. Onboard entertainment was good when they had outside musicians come onboard to entertain. The highlight of the trip for me was two of the extra ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Great Cruise - should be the first Viking cruise one should take - really shows what a cruise line can do for its passengers

Review for Viking Modi to Europe - All

User Avatar
deaconkula
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was originally booked in 2020 from Amsterdam to Budapest to celebrate our 50th Wedding Anniversary but due to Covid-19 it was cancelled and rebooked to202. It was cancelled again and booked in 2022. And finally we got to sail in 2022 for our 52 anniversary. It was everything we expected and more. Going from Budapest to Amsterdam turned out to be great even though we were wanting to extend ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Viking and Grand European Cruise - not recommended

Review for Viking Modi to Europe - All

User Avatar
cjtravels1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We just completed the two-week Grand European Tour River cruise on the Viking Modi which began in Amsterdam and ended in Budapest. The staff on the ship was wonderful – friendly and attentive. A glass blower came onto the ship and not only told us about glass blowing but showed us glass blowing. He is an interesting person and share stories from his life. We also learned about Bavaria from a local ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate your detailed comments, Cjtravels1. While we are pleased to hear onboard staff, local tour guides and speakers were memorable aspects of your sailing, we regret to learn...

Sail Date: May 2022

Best trip ever

Review for Viking Modi to Europe - All

User Avatar
Arubamoose
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Grand tour fourteen day Rhine & Danube from Amsterdam to Budapest was packed full of great sights and cities. From pickup at the airport to boarding the Modi our embarkation was seamless and we immediately had access to our cabin. The itinerary was packed and full of history but there were ample downtime opportunities. The included daily tours were great and most optional tours were also ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Fantastic, Relaxing, Exhilarating

Review for Viking Modi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
janny7
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise combined excursions with the opportunity to learn about the history and geography of the regions; the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Budapest in Hungary. We especially loved our pre-excursion in Amsterdam and loved the hotel and options for touring We also were excited to sail through the many locks. The ship was clean and beautiful and our stateroom was a great place to watch ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

A 15 on a scale of 10

Review for Viking Modi to Europe - All

User Avatar
rogerpatscott
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first River Cruise and the Viking Grand European Tour was wonderful. We scheduled for 2019 and were delayed 2 years. We were able to get the Explorer Suite which was wonderful. Erdie took care of us for two weeks. He was meticulous in keeping our Suite neat and tidy and he noticed things we liked such as wasabi peas. The other staff was great--especially the breakfast chef who ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Amazing Bucket List Trip

Review for Viking Modi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Lijepa
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We just completed the Grand European - starting in Budapest and ending in Amsterdam. This was our first river cruise and it far exceeded our expectations. The trip was delayed several times and as a result we got some serious upgrades including the Silver Beverage package (all drinks paid for) and a Veranda AA suite. The room was lovely - lots of space with a separate living area and bedroom as ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

an amazing trip and outstanding tours that allowed us to see the true beauty of Europe

Review for Viking Modi to Europe - All

User Avatar
peterkaberides
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have done ocean cruises (which were outstanding) but they only allow you to see the coast of the country visited; while the river cruise allows you to tour the internal part of the country that you are sailing through and see more of the beauty of that country. The food on the ship was great (yes, I gained weight even with all the walking) and the service was awesome - Viking does an excellent ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Excellent experience

Review for Viking Modi to Europe - All

User Avatar
KamIlyias
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was the relaxing vacation my husband and I hoped for. We were catered to by the wonderful staff at all times. Our cruise director, Marko, is very helpful and informative as well as very entertaining. The wait staff at the Restaurant and the lounge was super nice and helpful. Meals became an important part of our cruising just so we can mingle and interact with the wonderful and always smiling ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Glad we went

Review for Viking Modi to Europe - All

User Avatar
TomBam
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise had been rescheduled 2 times over 1 1/2 years. My husband and I were glad to finally get away. This cruise was as perfect as it could have been considering COVID restrictions. Different countries had different mask regulations so we just followed the guidelines our cruise director Marie gave us. We had the most unbelievable weather so often times we ate outdoors and enjoyed the views. ...
Sail Date: September 2021

