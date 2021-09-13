"Going from Budapest to Amsterdam turned out to be great even though we were wanting to extend to visit Prague but it was sold out when we rescheduled to 2022.We have booked 4 other cruises, 3 ocean, Great Lakes in a week, July 2, 2022, Iceland in August and the Mediterranean's Iconic Shores in 2023...."Read More
Friends had told us about the Viking River Cruise, so we had high expectations. Those expectations were met for the most part. The food and service were very good. Most of the tour guides were top notch and all of them made the tour interesting. Onboard entertainment was good when they had outside musicians come onboard to entertain.
The highlight of the trip for me was two of the extra ...
This was originally booked in 2020 from Amsterdam to Budapest to celebrate our 50th Wedding Anniversary but due to Covid-19 it was cancelled and rebooked to202. It was cancelled again and booked in 2022. And finally we got to sail in 2022 for our 52 anniversary. It was everything we expected and more. Going from Budapest to Amsterdam turned out to be great even though we were wanting to extend ...
We just completed the two-week Grand European Tour River cruise on the Viking Modi which began in Amsterdam and ended in Budapest. The staff on the ship was wonderful – friendly and attentive. A glass blower came onto the ship and not only told us about glass blowing but showed us glass blowing. He is an interesting person and share stories from his life. We also learned about Bavaria from a local ...
The Grand tour fourteen day Rhine & Danube from Amsterdam to Budapest was packed full of great sights and cities. From pickup at the airport to boarding the Modi our embarkation was seamless and we immediately had access to our cabin. The itinerary was packed and full of history but there were ample downtime opportunities. The included daily tours were great and most optional tours were also ...
This cruise combined excursions with the opportunity to learn about the history and geography of the regions; the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Budapest in Hungary. We especially loved our pre-excursion in Amsterdam and loved the hotel and options for touring We also were excited to sail through the many locks. The ship was clean and beautiful and our stateroom was a great place to watch ...
This was our first River Cruise and the Viking Grand European Tour was wonderful. We scheduled for 2019 and were delayed 2 years. We were able to get the Explorer Suite which was wonderful. Erdie took care of us for two weeks. He was meticulous in keeping our Suite neat and tidy and he noticed things we liked such as wasabi peas. The other staff was great--especially the breakfast chef who ...
We just completed the Grand European - starting in Budapest and ending in Amsterdam. This was our first river cruise and it far exceeded our expectations. The trip was delayed several times and as a result we got some serious upgrades including the Silver Beverage package (all drinks paid for) and a Veranda AA suite. The room was lovely - lots of space with a separate living area and bedroom as ...
We have done ocean cruises (which were outstanding) but they only allow you to see the coast of the country visited; while the river cruise allows you to tour the internal part of the country that you are sailing through and see more of the beauty of that country. The food on the ship was great (yes, I gained weight even with all the walking) and the service was awesome - Viking does an excellent ...
This was the relaxing vacation my husband and I hoped for. We were catered to by the wonderful staff at all times. Our cruise director, Marko, is very helpful and informative as well as very entertaining. The wait staff at the Restaurant and the lounge was super nice and helpful. Meals became an important part of our cruising just so we can mingle and interact with the wonderful and always smiling ...
This cruise had been rescheduled 2 times over 1 1/2 years. My husband and I were glad to finally get away. This cruise was as perfect as it could have been considering COVID restrictions. Different countries had different mask regulations so we just followed the guidelines our cruise director Marie gave us. We had the most unbelievable weather so often times we ate outdoors and enjoyed the views. ...