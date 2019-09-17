"Meals are always delicious, servers top notch and, of course our fellow passengers were a joy to be with.Our fellow travelers were curious as we were about the destinations and a pleasure to be with...."Read More
We signed up for this cruise in early 2020 but it was postponed due to Covid. We were finally able to schedule it for May 24, 2022. First, we spent 5 days in Holland and then we got on board the ship Viking VE on May 24. We have been to Holland and Germany on numerous occasions (never with Viking) , so we were looking forward to the second part of the trip, which would take us to Austria, ...
Fantastic cruise! Leonard, our activities director was excellent. He went on numerous excursions and kept everyone in the loop. For four busloads with a variety of people should say a lot. Leonard had next day updates before supper that were very helpful, lively and fun. Activities be tween ports were also very interesting. A glassblower who left East Germany at age 5, Lock information, ...
Viking is superb. The company treats their guests like kings and queens. Two weeks of postcard sights, terrific food, attentive crew and our host Leonard. The tours were excellent, the guides knowledgeable and our fellow passengers were fun. As an American, I wish I did this tour in my early teens. The Danube and the Rhine were breathtaking. The ships captain was an expert at maneuvering ...
Without a doubt this was a cruise to remember as a wonderful experience. Can't say enough good things about the ship staff and the food. The shore excursions were also excellent. Viking does a great job making sure their guests are well taken care of. We do, in fact, have another cruise booked for next year.
I have two quibbles: one, given the existence of covid and the fact that a number ...
I wanted to enjoy a relaxed pace, fewer passengers, interesting trip. Viking provided all of that, and more. Loved every minute!
The excursions were fun, well-planned, and varied enough to suit anyone’s interests. For anyone reading this review, please choose your day trips based on your ability to participate comfortably. And there was plenty of free time to explore, shop, enjoy local ...
We chose this cruise for two reasons, we wanted to visit these countries and Viking was the only way to go. The Ve was perfect in every way : comfort, personnel, amenities. Our fellow travelers were curious as we were about the destinations and a pleasure to be with. Even with half capacity Viking provided us with a complete excursion experience. The guides were knowledgeable,easy to understand ...
This was my first Viking cruise and my first river cruise and I loved everything about it. I felt pampered by the cabin crew and the dining crew. The quality of the excursions was excellent. I liked the small size of the the ship. Dining was outstanding. Meals are at fixed times but this was not a problem.
The itinerary was a very interesting mix of different cities - tulips, windmills, ...
This cruise was supposed to happen in May 2020 to celebrate our 50th Anniversary, but COVID got it cancelled. We used our 125% voucher to do the same cruise in September 2021and we’re so glad we braved the situations still going on with pandemic to squeeze it in. The Viking bubble made us feel very safe and even though Holland threw us some curveballs that got our pre-extension cancelled, Viking ...
My wife and I manage a non profit. We have only taken 3 vacations in 20 years.
So choosing the right one was important to us. Money isn't something in the non profit realm that is plentiful. We saved for this trip for a couple years. We chose the 15 day grand European because we don't know when we can do this again. I live in Kentucky so we traveled from here and we met my sister and her spouse ...
Exceptional fourteen Day European River Cruise on Viking Ve & Gefjon ( Amsterdam to Budapest). The entire experience from arrival in Amsterdam until our return flight home Exceeded our expectations. It was without question the Best vacation my wife and I have ever taken! The captain, crew and hotel staff were very professional and outstanding representatives for Viking Cruises. The ports and the ...